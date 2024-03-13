Contamination-free lubrication station

The Lubestation is easily transportable and requires minimal maintenance. Image: RETRA Fluid Handling

RETRA Fluid Handling Systems’ Lubestations are a one-stop-shop for keeping mine sites running smoothly.

Everywhere you look on a mine site there’s machinery that requires fluids to operate at their peak performance.

Machinery from 400-tonne haul trucks through to forklifts and even large, fixed-plant facilities require engine and gearbox oils, greases, and coolants.

Without these fluids, at best machinery will soon stop performing at the level required. At worst it will break down and require significant out-of-schedule rebuilds, costing both time and money.

RETRA Fluid Handling System’s Lubestation houses all of these vital fluids in one contamination-free fit-for-purpose unit.

“Statistically, over 70 per cent of lubrication-related failures are caused by contamination,” RETRA national sales manager Jay McEwen told Australian Mining.

“The primary source of revenue loss due to machine downtime is closely linked to an excess of lubricant contamination, be it dust, water, contaminants from the process itself, the use of an incorrect lubricant, or a mixture of all these elements.”

Common in industrial processes and industries, lubricant contamination can appear at any stage in the oil’s life cycle.

“With the Lubestation’s modular design and quick-connect fittings, contamination is all but eliminated,” McEwen said.

“Built to incorporate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, the Lubestation is easily transportable and requires minimal maintenance, with a long design life ensuring the safe extraction and handling of fluids for years to come.”

Traditionally, mine sites have used service trucks and fixed facilities to meet their lubrication needs.

“From a cost perspective, a Lubestation has a lower cost of ownership than a service truck or a fixed facility,” McEwen said.

“There will always be a need for service trucks; however, a Lubestation will free service trucks up so that they can perform emergency maintenance rather than a quick top up. That’s why Lubestations are often used in tandem with service trucks.”

McEwen said a fixed facility is the costliest lubrication solution and could become a burden once a project is complete.

“The problem with a fixed facility is that it’s a bricks and mortar solution which creates an issue when the mine reaches its end of life, being a liability that costs money to disassemble when it’s time to pack up,” he said.

“A Lubestation can be relocated to various areas of the same mine or a whole new mine altogether making it an asset rather than a hindrance.”

Lubestations are customisable to meet a range of needs. While they may not look all that different from the outside, each Lubestation has unique features that differentiate them from one another.

“Mobile Equipment Lubestations play a pivotal role in executing scheduled maintenance for various mobile machinery, including trucks, excavators, and tractors,” McEwen said.

“Maintenance operators top up mobile machinery with user-friendly handpieces and hoses, easily accessible via a hatch on the side of the Lubestation.”

With the added advantage of being relocatable and requiring only a connection to a compressor, Mobile Equipment Lubstations are commonly deployed in field locations, such as fuel bays.

“This strategic placement ensures seamless mobile equipment operations without the need for time-consuming diversions, ultimately boosting overall productivity and efficiency,” McEwen said.

Fixed Plant Lubestations strategically complement large machinery like conveyors and crushers, maintaining their relentless operations.

Featuring a dedicated decanting room, maintenance experts transfer vital fluids from sizeable containers to more manageable vessels using a streamlined lube bar.

“As its name suggests, Workshop Lubestations sit in and around equipment workshops storing essential fluids,” McEwen said.

“What sets a Workshop Lubestation apart is that all the hoses originating from the unit are systematically linked to a stationary bulkhead or gantry positioned inside the workshop.”

These are attached to hose reels, allowing maintainers to quickly top up oils and other fluids without needing to set foot inside the storage area, saving time and increasing safety.

No matter the lubrication demands of the site, RETRA Fluid Handling has the Lubestation to meet its needs, keeping operations running with well-oiled ease.

This feature appeared in the March 2024 issue of Australian Mining.