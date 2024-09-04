Construction begins at Gladstone alumina plant

Image: Alpha HPA

Construction is underway at Alpha HPA’s high purity alumina plant in Gladstone, Queensland, with the company celebrating the official groundbreaking of stage two construction.

Alpha HPA managing director Rimas Kairaitis said extensive funding is in place to support the progress of the plant.

“Today marks a significant step forward for Alpha HPA, the Gladstone community and for high technology manufacturing in Australia,” Kairaitis said.

“The start of stage two construction at our Gladstone site not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence but also solidifies our position as a global leader in ultra-high-purity aluminium materials.

“We are proud to leverage our Australian-owned and developed process IP in creating a state-of-the-art facility to service high technology electronics industries, that are so important in the energy transition”

The development is being funded by a $400 million Federal Government debt facility and $180 million in raised equity.

“Securing extensive funding support from our shareholders and the Australian and Queensland Governments and has been pivotal in moving this project forward, and we are now well-positioned to progress to full-scale production,” Kairaitis said.

“The economic and community benefits for Gladstone will be substantial, with long-term job creation and opportunities for local businesses.”

Alpha HPA continues to make headway in its breakthrough technology to combat rising lithium-ion battery fires, with flame testing confirming the safety benefits of its UltraCoat process.

The UltraCoat process utilises Alpha HPA’s proprietary, ultra-high purity Al-Nitrate precursor to apply controlled thickness high-purity aluminium-oxide and hydroxide coatings to a range of surfaces within the lithium-ion battery environment.

