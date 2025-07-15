Conquering the toughest surface drilling challenges

Driven by a commitment to quality, MASPRO’s rotation heads have become a trusted solution for miners. Image: MASPRO

MASPRO’s rotation heads are designed for the harshest of surface drilling conditions.

Since 2006, MASPRO has engineered solutions for the most rugged mining environments.

Driven by customer collaboration and a commitment to quality, MASPRO’s rotation heads have become a trusted solution for miners requiring longevity, reliability, and performance across their drilling operations.

“Productivity and durability is our focus,” MASPRO regional business development manager Matthew McCulloch told Australian Mining.

“Our heads are Australian-made, robust, and quality assured. We’ve engineered modifications to prevent premature failure and help our Tier 1 mining customers reach the production hours they require.”

These enhancements were not made in isolation. MASPRO worked with a leading mining client experiencing consistent rotation-head failures in high-production environments.

The customer sent back failed units, which were dissected and analysed by MASPRO’s engineering and sales team.

“We re-engineered the internal parts of the rotation head to address the failures,” McCulloch said. “The modified heads were then trialled across several sites and monitored side-by-side with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) products. They exceeded expectations.”

Trial units achieved impressive results, delivering between 6000 and 12,000 operational hours, well beyond the benchmarks originally set.

This helped MASPRO become a preferred supplier for the client across all sites. This also caught the attention of other major miners and contractors, which have since adopted MASPRO heads or rebuilt their own to MASPRO’s standard.

Rotation-head performance is not just about longevity – it’s also about impact.

“By increasing a head’s production life, we help customers reduce downtime, lower costs, and ultimately improve productivity,” McCulloch said.

MASPRO’s rotation heads are fully compatible with OEM drill rigs, specifically the Epiroc D65.

While the external design remains unchanged to allow for seamless integration, the internal modifications set the rotation head apart.

“MASPRO delivers high-performance upgraded parts, assemblies, and components for OEM drills, enhancing reliability and output without changing the original machine design,” McCulloch said.

In an industry where equipment reliability is critical to achieving uptime and production targets, MASPRO’s value proposition becomes clear. The company also backs its products with a solution-focused approach to customer support.

MASPRO doesn’t just sell equipment, it works closely with its clients to continuously improve outcomes.

After initial trials, a Tier 1 client conducted a full cost-benefit analysis, comparing the MASPRO heads with OEM alternatives.

“The results showed significant savings over 12 months – not just in unit cost but in reduced change-outs and increased drilling time,” McCulloch said.

“This gave the client real data to make the switch and has empowered others to do the same.”

By working directly with miners on their unique challenges, whether it’s premature wear, material performance, or system compatibility, MASPRO continues to develop engineered solutions tailored to specific operating conditions.

This is central to MASPRO’s business model, as the company continuously advances its mining product technology to keep pace with the evolving needs of the industry.

“As new drills enter the market and fleets grow in size and complexity, we’re staying in close contact with clients to understand new challenges,” McCulloch said. “That way, we can adapt and improve products in step with the industry.”

MASPRO is now looking beyond just replacing components, it’s about setting new benchmarks for reliability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising on quality.

“All of our products are built with quality in mind,” McCulloch said. “That’s our foundation. From there, we integrate innovation, customer feedback, and rigorous engineering to deliver solutions that work.”

MASPRO’s rotation heads are proving that Australian ingenuity and close industry collaboration can deliver equipment that doesn’t just meet expectations but exceeds them.

For operators using heavy-duty surface drilling rigs such as the Epiroc D65, MASPRO offers a compelling alternative to traditional OEM components.

“We’re not just supplying parts,” McCulloch said. “We’re helping our clients solve problems, reach targets, and maximise every drilling shift.

“That’s what MASPRO is all about.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.