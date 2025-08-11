CONEXPO-CON/AGG gears up for blockbuster 2026 event

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 attendees can explore pioneering innovations from across the construction sector. Images: CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG returns in 2026 with expanded awards programs, spotlighting the construction industry’s most groundbreaking innovations.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the leading construction trade show in North America, has announced the return of its Next Level Awards program for 2026, with the expansion of two categories: equipment and technology.

The awards, initially launched at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 with Holcim’s ECOPact Low-Carbon Concrete winning the Contractors’ Choice Award, recognises companies that push boundaries and develop next-level products within the construction sector.

Nominations open August 19 and close on December 1. Ahead of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, an expert panel of industry professionals will select 10 entries per category.

Event attendees will have the chance to vote for their favourite finalists, with the winners to be announced on the Groundbreakers keynote stage on March 6.

“This expansion of the Next Level Awards exemplifies the commitment of CONEXPO-CON/AGG to advance the construction industry by elevating and celebrating its groundbreaking innovations,” CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director Dana Wuesthoff said.

“By highlighting the most inventive products, services, and technologies, we not only honour the pioneers driving progress but also inspire the entire industry to reach new heights.”

The Next Level Awards offer an opportunity for companies to gain exposure for their innovative contributions to the construction industry.

Selected finalists will be highlighted in CONEXPO-CON/AGG press releases, social media platforms, and other relevant outlets, encouraging attendees to visit their booths and discover their groundbreaking products.

Readers can visit the CONEXPO-CON/AGG website for more details on eligibility, application fees, criteria, and the application process.

Celebrating outstanding booth designs

In addition to the Next Level Awards, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is pleased to announce the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Exhibit Design Awards, managed by EXHIBITOR magazine. This program will honour exhibitors for their exceptional booth designs.

All exhibits at the event will be automatically entered into the competition and sorted into size categories. The team at EXHIBITOR will complete the initial round of judging and select up to 10 finalists in each category.

These finalists will be judged on-site by a distinguished panel of designers and marketers, who will choose a winner for each category and an ‘Editor’s Choice’ award recipient.

The announcement of the winners will take place on the Groundbreakers stage, with recipients receiving a trophy and a scholarship to attend EXHIBITORLIVE 2026.

“We’re delighted to partner with CONEXPO-CON/AGG to lead the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Exhibit Design Awards,” EXHIBITOR editor Emily Olson said.

“For more than 30 years, EXHIBITOR has recognised compelling and effective trade show design, and working with an event that prioritises innovation in exhibit and experiential design is a natural fit.

“Our editorial team and panel of expert judges are eager to see the creativity CONEXPO-CON/AGG participants will unveil in 2026.”

The powerhouses behind CONEXPO 2026

Held every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is a must-attend event for construction industry professionals.

The show features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction sector, as well as industry-leading education.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is owned in partnership with NRMCA, NSSGA and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), and managed by AEM, which is North America’s premier trade organisation representing off-road equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners.

With a rich history spanning over 125-plus years, AEM serves more than 1100 members companies across 200-plus product lines in multiple sectors including construction, agriculture, mining, utility, and forestry.

AEM supports an industry that contributes approximately $US316 billion annually to the US economy while sustaining 2.3 million jobs.

Through advocacy, market intelligence, and industry collaboration, AEM works to advance the interests of equipment manufacturers and their partners in the global marketplace.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG takes place in Las Vegas from March 3–7, 2026. For more information, visit conexpoconagg.com

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.