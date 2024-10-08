Comprehensive targets found at Paulsens

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

A comprehensive structural review conducted by Black Cat at its Paulsens gold operation in Western Australia has found new targets 600m west of the current workings.

The company conducted a 3D seismic data review, with the interpreted fault zone having an apparent displacement on the similar magnitude as seen in the main zone at a vertical depth of 800m below surface.

“Our recent detailed surface exploration and review of historical underground data from the area around Paulsens has highlighted several compelling areas of interest, that could unlock additional growth potential at Paulsens,” Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said.

“The 2018 3D seismic data continues to reveal Paulsens lookalike targets within potential development distance from the current mine workings.

“Whilst our current focus at Paulsens is advancing toward commercial production, we are using this time to refine our near-mine exploration pipeline and look forward to drilling again in early 2025.”

The analysis revealed two distinct vein trends that are prominent in both the near-mine area and across the region.

The primary vein trend, oriented NW-SE, includes significant lodes in the main zone such as Voyager, Galileo, and Apollo as well as surface lodes east of Paulsens.

A second, set of veins-oriented NNW-SSE was also identified, including the Footwall Gabbro Veins, upper mine veins, and the reinterpreted Raisebore Vein.

This NNW-SSE trend had previously been mined in the upper sections of the mine but remained largely unexplored following a shift in the Main Zone’s orientation in 2010.

Black Cat has prioritised exploration of two areas along this trend, including the Raisebore Vein and the up-plunge extension of the Footwall Gabbro veins.

The seismic data also refined drill targets along a 500m untested strike between the Galileo and Mir Lodes, further supporting the extension of the main zone.

In 2023, drilling down-plunge along the main zone identified high-grade mineralisation 175m below the current workings.

The Paulsens restart study extended the mine design by 150m, with additional high-grade drill intercepts beyond the current resource.

Black Cat will need optimal drill access to these areas will improve as mine development progresses.

The main zone extension and footwall gabbro veins are included in the near mine exploration target of 250-500koz at 7-12 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, while the Hangingwall zone is part of the regional exploration target of one to two million ounces at five–10g/t gold.

Black Cat said these targets are conceptual in nature, with further exploration required to determine resource estimates.