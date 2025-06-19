Colterlec powers modern grids with IEC 61850

Image: Colterlec

As the energy landscape evolves, Colterlec is helping to future-proof Australia’s power infrastructure through the deployment of IEC 61850-based solutions.

With global electricity demand forecast to double by 2050, and renewable electricity generation expected to rise nearly 90 per cent by 2030 according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the shift from centralised to decentralised energy systems is accelerating.

In this new era, traditional unidirectional power grids must give way to dynamic, two-way systems capable of handling fluctuating loads and diverse distributed energy resources (DERs).

Initially developed for substation automation, IEC 61850 has become a cornerstone for the broader energy ecosystem. Its standardised communication protocols such as MMS, GOOSE, and sampled measured values (SMV)—facilitate seamless data exchange, ensuring system-wide consistency and reliability and deployment efficiency. The framework enables:

Interoperability: simplifies integration across devices from multiple vendors, reducing system complexity.

consistent data models: supports real-time operations and enhances DER integration.

Future-ready systems: scales to accommodate multidirectional energy flows and evolving grid demands.

IEC 61850 communication addresses critical challenges in energy systems by supporting applications such as:

Distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS): real-time monitoring and coordination of DERs to stabilise and optimise grid operations. Energy storage integration: efficiently managing grid-scale battery systems (grid-scale BESS) to balance supply and demand in renewable-heavy grids. Substation automation: enabling real-time communication and reliability enhancements, crucial for modernising grid infrastructure.

With a strong technical support team and access to a wide portfolio of products, Colterlec enables energy operators and system integrators to embrace digitalisation, improve asset performance, and meet the growing demands of a net-zero energy future.

To learn more about how Colterlec is supporting the energy transition, visit colterlec.com.au.