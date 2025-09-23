Colours of our Country celebrates 20 years

Signature artist Yinjibarndi elder Allery Sandy. Image: Rio Tinto

For 20 years, Rio Tinto has supported Colours of our Country, a unique exhibition showcasing the work of Aboriginal artists from across the Pilbara.

The exhibition has grown from a local initiative into an international success, recently travelling to London for the first time. Over the years, it has earned a special place in the hearts of many, bringing together communities across mining, the arts and First Nations culture.

This year’s Perth exhibition, running from 15–26 September at Central Park, features 124 artworks by 43 Pilbara artists. Each piece reflects a deep connection to Country, culture and community.

Before arriving in Perth, Colours of our Country was showcased in Busselton and London, where Pilbara artists reached new audiences. Yindjibarndi Elder and 2025 Signature Artist and Artist in Residence, Allery Sandy, travelled to London with her signature piece After the Rain.

“It was my first time overseas and it was a joy to see my work displayed internationally alongside the wider Pilbara arts community,” Sandy said.

“I live in a little community called Mingullatharndo and I’m always sitting on the veranda looking at Country as far as I can see. After the Rain is my way of saying the beauty is still there – the rain brings new life and growth.

“For young Indigenous artists, my message is to be bold and strong about who you are, why you paint, and the stories you want to leave behind as a legacy for the young ones coming into the world today.”

Since its launch in 2006, Colours of our Country has sold more than 3,100 artworks, generating over $3.4 million in income directly for Pilbara artists, art centres and their communities.

Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz said the exhibition continues to hold special meaning for both Rio Tinto and the wider Western Australian community.

“For thousands of years, Indigenous people have expressed their deep connection to Country through art and storytelling. We’re proud to support Pilbara artists, to amplify their voices, celebrate their talent and share their stories with people across Australia and now around the world,” Holcz said.

The Perth exhibition is open weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at Central Park Tower, 152–158 St Georges Terrace.

