Collaboration and innovation: How BME drives ESG progress

BME’s AXXIS silver and titanium blast boxes support safer blasting. Image: BME

As ESG objectives take centre stage in the African mining industry, collaboration across the value chain is more critical than ever.

Closer collaboration within Africa’s mining ecosystem will be required if the sector is to meet its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets by 2030.

Aligning with international ESG standards will be critical on this journey, setting African mining operations up for long-term prosperity and growth.

Across the African mining value chain, there have been considerable strides in making mining more inclusive, particularly in procurement, skills development and community uplift.

As a blasting and explosives partner to mining customers, BME continues to advance its own ESG initiatives in alignment with customer targets. Indeed, this collaborative approach must be embraced by all stakeholders, from regulators and communities to suppliers and shareholders.

ESG capability

Mining operations are changing their operating models to be ESG-aligned, setting not only their own ESG targets but also ensuring partners in their supply chain come to the party. This is often seen directly in tendering practices, where potential participants must demonstrate their commitment to making a clear contribution to meeting industry ESG targets.

In terms of net-zero carbon commitments, for example, it is clear that various entities in the mining sector will struggle to meet industry benchmarks if all stakeholders aren’t pulling in the same direction.

Achieving decarbonisation targets requires the necessary environmental technology to be developed and applied, and for digital tools to measure performance over time.

Decarbonising by saving energy

Reducing energy consumption is a direct path to lowering carbon footprints, particularly in countries like South Africa where coal-fired electricity dominates.

Innovations in blasting, from emulsions to electronic initiation systems, help mines save energy while meeting stringent environmental standards.

There are various technological advancements in blasting which contribute to a more sustainable mining ecosystem. These include a range of opportunities arising from electronic initiation systems, allowing mines to take significant strides in enhancing their blasting precision and efficiency.

Today’s technology supports larger, more controlled blasts, reducing the frequency of interruptions to the mining process, thereby streamlining operations.

Fragmentation and energy efficiency

Quality blasting can reduce overall energy consumption through better rock fragmentation, thereby reducing energy demands in subsequent loading and crushing phases.

Combine this with the power of blast-planning software and mining companies can further optimise their blasting outcomes, achieving energy-efficiency improvements and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Data management is a key enabler in optimising mining processes and operations. Enhanced technology allowing the collection and analysis of data can help mining companies assess progress and focus attention on where it’s needed most.

BME has taken significant strides in advancing its digital capability, with continued uptake expected across the value chain as more clients understand the value in BME’s technologies.

Sustainability through innovation

BME has pioneered many sustainable mining technologies over the years, including used-oil emulsions, which incorporate used oil as a fuel source. This removes a waste product from circulation that can cause environmental harm and transforms it into a stable emulsion with superior performance.

The consumption of used oil as a fuel source also reduces costs by limiting purchases of virgin fuels.

When combined with used oil, BME’s advanced formulations enable the manufacture of finished products at lower temperatures, reducing energy output in the process.

As BME becomes an increasingly important ESG player in the global mining industry, the company will champion ESG progress through cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships and a shared responsibility model.

With innovation at the forefront of its sustainability drive, BME is not only meeting the demands of today but helping shape a greener, more inclusive mining sector for generations to come.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.