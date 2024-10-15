Collaborating on excellence

L–R: APE director Andrew Cockbain, B&D director Teddy Suwignjo, APE director Abby Crawford, B&D director Henky Suwignjo. Image: Australian Power Equipment

Australian Power Equipment directors Abby Crawford and Andrew Cockbain recently embarked on an international trip to secure strong supply chains for Australia’s mines.

Whether at the coalface or in the workshop, the phrase ‘everyone knows everyone’ isn’t far from the truth when it comes to the Australian mining industry.

It’s not rare to find people on-site in New South Wales with connections to miners in Western Australia, Queensland or the Northern Territory. Working together and fostering industry connections is undoubtedly one of the mining industry’s greatest strengths.

The world has become a smaller place, with resources professionals able to easily connect with their compatriots across the world, and it’s more common than ever for those connections to become just as vital as those grown on Australian soil.

That’s why Australian Power Equipment (APE) directors Abby Crawford and Andrew Cockbain were keen to take their own commitment to industry collaboration a step further with their recent trip to Turkey and Indonesia to meet with some key players in their supply chain.

APE has helped some of Australia’s largest miners in developing low-, medium- and high-voltage power solutions since the company launched in 2020.

B&D Transformers, Indonesia

Starting in Surabaya, Indonesia, Crawford and Cockbain met with B&D Transformers directors Teddy Suwignjo and Henky Suwignjo.

Established in Surabaya in 1985, B&D Transformers has emerged as a premier power, distribution and instrument transformer manufacturer in Indonesia. The company has continually elevated its standards throughout the years, leveraging cutting-edge technology, machinery and a team of highly skilled professionals.

Crawford said discussions with the B&D team proved invaluable in APE’s exploration of avenues for innovation, optimised shipping processes, and alignment on sustainability objectives.

“I was struck by their genuine commitment to sustainability,” Crawford told Australian Mining.

“From utilising environmentally friendly but superior quality, biodegradable natural ester transforming insulating oil in their transformers to implementing simple yet effective measures such as their multi-level open parking blocks adorned with lush foliage to mitigate pollutants, and prominently displayed signage promoting safety and values throughout their premises, it’s evident that B&D prioritises both the environmental and their people.”

With ongoing support and collaborative efforts, Cockbain believes B&D has the potential to lead the charge in advancing sustainability practices within Indonesia’s manufacturing sector.

“The manufacturing facilities were truly impressive,” Cockbain told Australian Mining.

“I have full confidence in B&D’s operational prowess as a supplier, not only for their proven equipment, which we have provided to numerous clients across Australia, but also for their engineers’ collaborative approach, ensuring that new designs were embraced from the outset.”

For Cockbain and Crawford, nurturing global partnerships is paramount for sustained success.

“Spending time not only with the heads of business but their families fosters a strong sense of connection, building an environment of transparency, trust and shared vision for the future,” Crawford said. “People like working with people they like.

“With mutual respect, strong work ethics and a shared vision, the partnership between APE and B&D Transformers presents a promising opportunity for ongoing collaboration.”

Üntel, Turkey

From Indonesia, Crawford and Cockbain headed to Istanbul, Turkey, where they met with APE’s cable supplier, Üntel.

The trip was aimed at deepening APE and Üntel’s collaboration and exploring innovative solutions in cable design, specifically tailored for challenging environments such as tunnelling and mobile equipment, including cable reeling applications.

During their visit, Cockbain and Crawford had the opportunity to inspect Üntel’s cable-manufacturing plant.

A major highlight of the visit was the companies’ collaborative effort to develop a bespoke cable design. This new design seeks to significantly increase the longevity of cables in harsh Australian conditions, aiming to minimise wear and tear and reduce frequency of replacement.

Cockbain said such innovations not only promise operational benefits but also align with sustainable practices by extending the lifecycle of equipment.

“Travelling to Üntel headquarters and spending time with their extensive design team allowed us to develop a new product and collaboratively overcome any design challenges,” he said. “This way of working ensures the outcome is tailored for industry and reduces significant back-and-forth in product development.

“There’s a lot to be said for having all the knowledge of design, manufacturing and industry applied in one place.”

The visit not only facilitated technical advancements but also forged stronger ties between the two companies, paving the way for future innovations and mutual growth.

“Spending time with Üntel strengthened our working relationship, and inspecting the extensive manufacturing plant allowed us to see firsthand the quality of workmanship and management they put into their products and people,” Crawford said.

As APE continues to push the boundaries of cable technology with Üntel, its journey to Istanbul stands as a testament to the power of working together in today’s global marketplace.

“At APE, our core values constitute our dedication to delivering top-tier equipment to our clients, fostering genuine relationships within our supply chain and prioritising sustainable practices within our business,” Crawford said.

“These values resonated deeply with the ethos of B&D and Üntel, and we look forward to a future of collaboration and innovation.”

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.