Cokal bolsters coal transport capabilities

Cokal and Indonesian coal company PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi will partner to jointly develop coal transport infrastructure assets owned by both companies.

The joint venture is set to enhance the efficiency of Cokal’s coal transport logistics systems.

The agreement will specifically focus on Cokal’s existing Barito River haul road upgrade at the Bumi Barito Mineral (BBM) metallurgical coal mine in Indonesia, as well as another haul road to be developed by PT Petrindo.

It will also include other infrastructure opportunities in the upper side of Barito River.

Other assets subject to the agreement includes PT Petrindo’s intermediate coal stockpile for the storage and delivery of coal product that Cokal now has access to, and Cokal’s Batu Tuhup Jetty.

“Having recently proved that it can successfully mine and transport its metallurgical coal product to market, we are focused on the further development of this seamless logistics train from mine to market to handle increased substantial volumes of our product,” Cokal managing director and chief executive officer Karan Bangur said.

“The continued success of our coal deliveries to market has attracted substantial companies like PT Petrindo to partner in the further development required to make this a large volume seamless coal delivery train to market.”

Cokal has also successfully delivered 7500 tonnes (t) of coking coal and 3850t of thermal coal to PT Kinrui Energy, one of the largest coal producers in Indonesia.

Cokal owns 60 per cent of the BBM mine and the Indonesian Government owns the remaining 40 per cent.

