Coates launches power and HVAC business

Coates, one of Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions providers, has expanded its offering and launched Coates Power & HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning).

Responding to customer demand for these services, the company will now be able to provide smart, innovative and seamless temporary air, power, climate and process cooling solutions for myriad use cases to companies across Australia.

Building on the company’s existing capabilities, Coates Power & HVAC provides turnkey solutions for power, compressed air, climate control and process cooling, with an extensive range of custom-built equipment and end-to-end service and support.

Coates Power & HVAC will help keep an organisation’s operations running, from temporary systems and short-term bridging solutions to long-term strategies.

Ideal for use in industrial, engineering, mining, oil and gas and manufacturing environments, the company also expects significant interest in regional areas across Australia where its branch network and teams of plant maintenance people can provide local support to power and HVAC systems.

The first Coates Power & HVAC hubs will launch in Ingleburn in Sydney, Dandenong in Melbourne, Albert Park in Adelaide, Kingston in Brisbane and Belmont in Perth. In conjunction with more regional branches these hubs will offer customers a complete end-to-end solution for their power and HVAC needs, encompassing:

An assessment of customer requirements

System design

Logistics and installation

Power generation equipment, including generators, and battery and hybrid power systems

Power distribution equipment, from plug-and-play to large-scale industrial solutions

Air compressors and quality air equipment

Chillers, air handling units, cooling towers and heat exchangers

Air conditioners, commercial and industrial fans, and dehumidifiers

Commissioning, maintenance & monitoring

Demobilisation of equipment from site upon completion of the job.

“Our vision is to be the market leader in safe, smart and sustainable equipment solutions, and our customers are driving us to lead the way,” Coates chief executive officer Murray Vitlich said.

“The launch of Coates Power & HVAC is another key pillar in achieving that vision and ensures we can provide solutions to a broad brush of sectors and use cases across the country.”

With companies across Australia focusing on delivering on their net-zero commitments and on contributing to a greener economy, the demand from customers for energy efficient power and HVAC solutions has never been greater.

Coates Power & HVAC provides solutions for potentially hundreds of use cases across Australia, including ventilation, temperature control systems, dehumidification, air quality services, temporary air and power generation/distribution, hybrid power systems and more.

The company has already seen significant interest from new and existing customers across Australia, with the solutions being used (or set to be used) for projects varying from wind farms to freeways and tunnels, and from manufacturing plants to ports and loaders.

For existing customers, Coates is already supplying specialist equipment and expertise which makes it much easier to partner with Coates for additional project requirements, according to Kurt Edwards, Coates Power & HVAC manager.

“We regularly work with building and civil engineering contractors to provide temporary power and ventilation solutions,” Edwards said.

“We now offer a wide range of complementary hire solutions, such as hybrid power systems to support our portable building complexes, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and significant fuel savings for customers.”

Sectors like manufacturing, meanwhile, are generally less reliant on hire, but like all industries may suffer from equipment breakdowns, making access to standby equipment essential, according to Edwards.

“Critical equipment breakdown is a showstopper, so limiting the impact of fixed plant failure and building more robust response or preventative systems are key,” he said.

“Coates Power & HVAC can mobilise quickly to address critical plant failure or work with customers to incorporate standby hire equipment into their contingency planning.”