Coates expert profile: Scott Johnson

Coates power and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) business development manager Scott Johnson explains how his team delivers smart solutions to keep customers’ operations running during planned or unplanned maintenance, equipment failure or increased production demand.

Power, heating, cooling, and ventilation keep industries moving – but finding the right solution isn’t always simple.

Coates power and HVAC is a core part of the company’s end-to-end offering, delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions for power generation, compressed air, climate control and process cooling.

From generators and hybrid power solutions to HVAC equipment, the Coates power and HVAC team supports a range of industries, including for mining, industrial, manufacturing, events and emergency response, with tailored solutions that minimise downtime and keep worksites running smoothly.

Coates power and HVAC business development manager Scott Johnson brings more than 10 years of industry experience and a passion for delivering exceptional customer support across the industrial sector.

Please describe your role, and what an average work day/week looks like.

I work with Coates customers to identify the most efficient solutions for any project requiring power, heating, cooling or compressed air.

It really is a dream job – most days feel like an episode of the TV show ‘Megafactories’. Customers take me into their world – whether it’s a mine, pet food factory, utility-scale power station or a new infrastructure project – and I help them overcome an issue or identify what could be done more efficiently. Every day presents new challenges and opportunities.

What are some of the biggest challenges your customers are facing right now?

Our customers are currently facing several significant challenges, from equipment and labour availability, to navigating the energy transition with new technologies and changing legislation. The feedback I receive overwhelmingly is that it can be very confusing and frustrating.

How does your team help customers overcome these challenges?

This is where Coates can help. We’re a solutions provider with specialised resources to support customers’ businesses. We supply full turnkey solutions, enabling our customers to focus on their projects.

Can you describe any interesting industry trends, or any new/developing technology you’re excited about?

There is obviously a strong push towards reducing emissions across all industries, along with an influx of new products available on the market.

It’s all about finding the most efficient and reliable solution to suit the application, which makes every new opportunity to help our customers reduce their fuel usage and emissions a journey that we take together.

Working closely with them through their requirements, finding the best solution, reporting on how much fuel and money they have saved, as well as emissions they have reduced, is a great feeling. We also learn as we build these partnerships, so we have the chance to improve our offering on each subsequent project.

What’s your favourite thing about your role, or the industry you support?

I really enjoy the collaborative nature of working with customers to find the right solution, and the passion that our customers have for what they do. It truly is a pleasure to work alongside passionate people – both within Coates and on the customer side – where we can learn from each other, innovate, and grow.

I see Coates as a true ‘one-stop shop’ for any industry. We’re not just the largest general hire business in Australia; we are specialist solutions providers.

