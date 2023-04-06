Coates’ commitment to excellence

Meet Alicia Webley, the dynamic Business Development Manager at Coates Industrial Solutions in QLD, whose infectious passion for learning and growth has become the cornerstone of her success.

When asked what advice she would give her 12-year-old self, Alicia responded with sage words of wisdom: “Be a life-long learner, be grounded, and stay humble.” These words are synonymous with one of Coates’ core values “Be our best” and these principles drive Alicia’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and determination to be better every day.

Alicia personifies Coates’ core values as she engages with new business customers from diverse industries. She collaborates with customers daily to provide tailor-made Industrial Tooling and Consumable solutions that cater to their specific industrial projects.

Through her effective collaboration with customers, she helps create bespoke solutions that not only meet their requirements but exceed their expectations.

For over 135 years, Coates has been an unwavering presence in the equipment hire industry, providing high-quality tools, equipment and consumables to a diverse range of sectors. From major industrial maintenance projects to shutdowns and outages, Coates has been a trusted partner to many businesses, providing them with the tools they need for success. However, businesses are nothing without strong people driving this work, like Alicia.

Alicia’s background is embedded in the hire industry, where she has honed her skills in customer-facing and business development roles for a number of years. This experience has allowed her to excel in her current role and has been a natural progression for her, providing fulfilment in various ways.

“What excites me in my job is building relationships with customers, creating value for them, and working towards the provision of a solution to suit their unique site requirement,” Alicia states.

Alicia elaborates that she loves tackling the problem-solving aspect that comes with a Business Development role. Her favourite part of the job is seeing positive results for customers as a result of finding solutions.

This mirrors Coates’ commitment to being customer focused. Having a team member like Alicia embody these values is key to ensuring that every customer receives a consistently high level of service.

Alicia witnesses Coates’ values “in action every day” when delivering customer solutions, and her entrepreneurial spirit shines through when discussing her business aspirations.

“I have watched and listened to many podcasts and TV programs that Janine Allis has been a part of, as the Founder of Boost Juice Bars, Chairman of Retail Zoo and author of The Accidental Entrepreneur,” says Alicia, adding that she likes Janine’s approach to leadership in particular.

Alicia’s story is an excellent example of how she’s demonstrated determination and enthusiasm in delivering high-quality customer solutions, which is just one of the ways Coates demonstrates its commitment to ensuring both customer and employee satisfaction.

As Alicia notes, no matter where a customer may be in their journey, “Coates is equipped to serve as their reliable end-to-end supplier.”