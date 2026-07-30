A new report suggests Australia’s coal industry contributed almost $165 billion to the national economy and supported around 750,000 jobs during the 2024/25 financial year.

Coal Australia’s first Annual Coal Report, independently prepared by Lawrence Consulting, provides the first comprehensive assessment of the coal sector’s economic contribution across Australia, including national, state, regional, local government and electorate levels.

Coal Australia chair Rob Bishop said the findings demonstrated the importance of the industry to Australia’s economy and workforce.

“Our industry provides good well-paying job opportunities for thousands of men and women working at mines in regional communities and suppliers who keep us running,” Bishop said in a statement.

The report found the coal sector supported 14,451 Australian businesses and spent $74.5 billion across the Australian economy during the year. The industry also contributed $9.6 billion in royalties and state taxes, paid $8.9 billion in wages and salaries, and provided $228.7 million to local governments.

Coal Australia chief executive officer Stuart Bocking said the figures highlighted the scale of the industry’s economic footprint.

“The scale of coal’s economic impact is extraordinary. Few industries, if any, can match coal’s economic footprint,” Bocking said.

He said the report showed coal remained a major contributor to economic growth, employment and export income, while also providing an independent benchmark to track the sector’s contribution over time.

Beyond direct mining operations, the report highlighted the broader supply chain supporting the industry, including contractors, transport operators, manufacturers, engineers, retailers and regional businesses.

The coal sector also provided $33 million in voluntary support to more than 1,700 community organisations during the reporting period.

“Whether it’s keeping the lights on, producing steel-making coal, or creating economic opportunity across the country, coal remains central to Australia’s prosperity,” Bocking said.

Coal Australia said the Annual Coal Report will be published each year to provide policymakers, industry and the community with a consistent measure of the sector’s economic impact.

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