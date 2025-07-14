CME to help drive future of Perth’s industrial areas

The Kwinana SIA caters to a range of heavy industrial businesses. Image: DevelopmentWA

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) is set to help shape the next chapter of Perth’s industrial growth as a key member of a new industry reference group (IRG).

The IRG will focus on the western trade coast (WTC), which forms a central part of the WA Government’s ‘Made in WA’ plan and aims to strengthen local industry, create jobs, and position the state as a leader in downstream processing, clean energy and defence capability.

“Establishing this reference group is a critical step in delivering major infrastructure projects across the precinct,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“With significant projects already underway – from clean energy initiatives to defence industry growth through AUKUS – it’s vital we have the right structures in place to ensure planning is strategic, staged, and aligned with industry needs.”

The WTC includes the Kwinana Industrial Area, Rockingham Industry Zone, Latitude 32, and the Australian Marine Complex, and is responsible for $15 billion in annual economic activity and supports over 42,000 jobs.

“The combination of AUKUS, the development of Westport and the global energy transition means Perth’s strategic industrial areas (SIAs) need to be completely reimagined over the next decade,” CME chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson said.

“Perth is already desperately short of well-located and well-serviced industrial land, so it is vital we work to quickly develop a suitable replacement for any we may lose to AUKUS.

“Our report on the readiness of WA’s 13 SIAs found Kwinana was the state’s most attractive – but it is also heavily constrained with little opportunity for new projects.”

With US and UK nuclear-powered submarines expected to begin rotating through HMAS Stirling from 2027, before housing Australia’s own nuclear submarines from the early 2030s, Tomkinson said there was no time to waste.

“The global energy transition presents a generational opportunity to expand Perth’s industrial and manufacturing bases but it will pass us by if we can’t provide the land needed to house new businesses.”