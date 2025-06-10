CME head named WA’s Agent General

Rebecca Tomkinson. Image: Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia

Western Australian Governor Chris Dawson has appointed Rebecca Tomkinson as the state’s new Agent General for the UK and Europe, representing WA’s investment attraction and trade promotion efforts.

Serving as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) since October 2022, Tomkinson holds extensive leadership experience across WA’s public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

Tomkinson was CME’s first female CEO in its 122-year history. Prior to joining CME, Tomkinson served as CEO of the Royal Flying Doctor Service for more than four years.

Now as WA’s new Agent General for the UK and Europe, Tomkinson – alongside the state’s investment and trade commissioners – will act as the WA Government’s ‘front door’ to help investors and businesses engage with the state’s world-leading industries, including the mining and renewable energy sectors.

Tomkinson will oversee the development and implementation of strategic migration strategies in the UK to recruit skilled workers, such as builders and tradies. She will also manage the Invest and Trade WA offices based in London, UK and Frankfurt, Germany.

“The Agent General serves a vital role in the United Kingdom and Europe, a region which continues to be an increasingly important investment and trade market for WA,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“The UK and Europe are critical to the diversification and decarbonisation of our state’s economy, with strong interest across a number of sectors, including energy, mining and the defence industries.

“Tomkinson brings a proven track record as a passionate advocate for Western Australian industry to the role, as well the energy and drive required to make the role a success.

“I have no doubt Tomkinson will make a vital contribution to my government’s vision of Western Australia remaining the strongest economy in the nation, and there being no better place to get a quality job.”

Tomkinson will replace Angela Kelly, who is due to complete her nine-month term as Agent General in July.

“Under Angela’s leadership, the London and Frankfurt offices have fostered strategic relationships with government and industry in key international markets, and we are incredibly grateful for her efforts,” Cook said.

