CME committed to stamping out sexual harassment

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA has published its strategy to tackle sexual harassment against women in the mining industry, as identified in the Enough is Enough report.

The document, titled Supporting Safe and Respectful Workplaces – Industry Actions, seeks to assist the resource sector in implementing risk-based controls by sharing prevention strategies and response actions to a range of areas. These areas include leadership, training and education, diversity, security and accommodation, social activities and alcohol consumption outside of work, reporting, employee support and investigation of incidents.

The document has been developed through the Safe and Respectful Behaviours Working Group, which features representatives from more than 40 companies across CME’s membership including operators, contractors, service providers, and associate organisations.

“The varying size and nature of operations in WA’s mining and resources sector, spanning exploration, construction, production, and mine closure, means that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to workplace behaviours,” CME chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson said.

“With this in mind, the Industry Actions document drives the adoption of best practice management of workplace behaviour-related hazards and risks through the provision of a series of practical examples of work, health, and safety controls, including considerations across prevention, risk mitigation, response, and recovery.”

“In a journey of continuous improvement, our work in this area of eliminating inappropriate behaviours from the workplace will never be ‘done’; but our sector is taking active steps to institute best practice across our member operations to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all workers.”

CME is treating Industry Actions as a live document, meaning it will continue to be refined and updated by the council and its members.