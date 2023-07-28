Closed critical minerals mines to reopen in Qld

The closed Wolfram Camp and Bamford Hill mines in Queensland are set to be redeveloped into working mines again through a contract awarded to EQ Resources.

EQ Resources will undertake exploration activities across a 480 square kilometre area in an effort to find more critical minerals deposits that will be essential in Australia’s transition to net-zero.

In particular, the company will be on the lookout for tungsten deposits, which has been mined at the Wolfram Camp mine since the 19th century.

The exploration will form part of Queensland’s Critical Minerals Strategy and enhances the state’s critical minerals mines.

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the revitalisation of the Wolfram Camp and Bamford Hill mines would transform them from a liability to an asset.

“EQ Resources has a proven track record in revitalising former mines, having established significant mine waste reprocessing operations and recently announcing starting open cut mining at its nearby Mt Carbine tungsten project, creating up to 135 good jobs,” Stewart said.

“Queensland has many of the critical minerals needed to make the renewable energy technologies the world needs for a net zero emissions future.

“This tender will not only create more good jobs for the region but helps us meet the challenge of leading the world towards a decarbonised future.”

EQ Resources chief executive officer Kevin MacNeill said EQ is committed to engaging with the communities around the mines as it works toward reopening.

“This includes generating new employment avenues, contributing to the local economy, and promoting responsible environmental stewardship in alignment with EQR’s core values,” he said.

“The company’s success at Mt Carbine is a testament to its ability to transform historical mining sites into thriving operations with a positive impact on the environment and surrounding communities and we envision a similar transformation for Wolfram Camp.

“Our team of experienced professionals will apply modern exploration techniques and state-of-the-art technologies to maximise the site’s potential while minimising its environmental footprint in order to unlock Wolfram Camp’s potential as a critical mineral producer.”