Clearing the air: Fanmaster’s superior ventilation

Ventilation in underground mines is a vital component to upholding high standards of occupational health and safety practice.

Underground mine workers are often exposed to pollutants like gas, dusts, and fumes. Exposure to these contaminants can lead to short and long-term health consequences with pro-longed exposure.

Naturally occurring gases like methane, hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide and ammonia are commonly detected in underground mines. All of which pose a potential explosive and air quality risk to workers in this industry.

The process of ventilation requires mechanical ventilation fans to circulate fresh air into an area and push stale air out. Fanmaster Australia, a leading ventilation distributor, has been providing leading solutions in ventilation systems for the mining and processing sectors since 1946.

With decades of knowledge and experience, Fanmaster provide a wide variety of products, tailored to suit a variety of underground mining conditions.

Read the full article here.