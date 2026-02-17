CleanSpace’s CST ULTRA delivers for mining maintenance crews

Maintenance crews working on conveyors, crushers, screens and processing equipment are routinely exposed to airborne dust during cleaning, shutdowns and repair activities. Image: CleanSpace

Mining safety discussions often focus on the coalface, yet some of the most persistent respiratory risks occur elsewhere on site.

Maintenance crews working on conveyors, crushers, screens and processing equipment are routinely exposed to airborne dust during cleaning, shutdowns and repair activities.

For safety managers, this presents a clear challenge: how to provide effective respiratory protection that workers will consistently wear while performing physically demanding, mobile tasks.

This is where CleanSpace’s CST ULTRA delivers a practical and compliant solution.

Designed for the Reality of Maintenance Work

Maintenance activities involve constant movement, climbing access platforms, reaching into the plant, manoeuvring around fixed equipment and operating tools in proximity to dust sources.

Tasks such as cleaning and servicing plant equipment frequently disturb accumulated material, creating airborne hazards that place workers at risk of inhalation exposure.

From a safety management perspective, respiratory protection must balance protection, comfort and usability.

Equipment that is heavy, restrictive or difficult to manage can negatively impact worker compliance, particularly during long shifts or intermittent-use tasks.

CST ULTRA is engineered to address these challenges directly, supporting safe work practices without compromising productivity or mobility.

Key Advantages of CST ULTRA for Maintenance Applications

Lightweight design (under 450 grams)

The low-profile, lightweight construction reduces strain and fatigue, supporting extended wear and improving compliance during shutdowns and maintenance campaigns.

Ergonomic and compact

CST ULTRA is designed to allow freedom of movement, enabling workers to safely access confined or elevated areas and move around machinery without interference.

AirSensit Technology

The patented AirSensit system automatically responds to the wearer’s breathing, adjusting airflow in real time to match demand. This breath-responsive operation enhances comfort, reduces unnecessary airflow and supports consistent respiratory protection without manual adjustment.

Simple donning, doffing and cleaning

CST ULTRA is quick to put on and remove, and easy to clean between tasks, an important consideration for maintenance environments where respirators may be worn intermittently across a shift.

Compatibility with CleanSpace Full Face Masks

Where site risk assessments require additional eye and face protection, CST ULTRA can be used in conjunction with CleanSpace CST Full Face Masks, providing comprehensive coverage against airborne dust and debris.

Supporting Safer Maintenance Operations

Maintenance crews play a critical role in keeping mining operations safe and productive.

Ensuring they are equipped with respiratory protection that aligns with the realities of their work is essential to reducing exposure risks and supporting compliance with site safety systems.

By implementing CST ULTRA, safety managers can provide a respiratory protection solution that supports mobility, comfort and consistent use, helping protect the workers who maintain vital equipment and keep operations running safely.

Learn more at cleanspacetechnology.com.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.