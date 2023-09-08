Cleaner and greener

PPKME is committed to helping coal miners combat pollutants and emissions.

PPK Mining Equipment’s extensive range of products not only provides a high level of safety but also a high level of efficiency in controlling exhaust emissions.

With branches in Tomago, Mt Thorley and Port Kembla in New South Wales, and Mackay and Emerald in Queensland, PPK Mining Equipment (PPKME) is well and truly, and proudly, on the frontlines of Australia’s coal mining industry.

A year ago, PPKME completed an asset sale agreement to become one of the largest Australian-owned underground original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by acquiring the assets, intellectual property and the workforce of more than 40 people of VLI Diesel Division.

To compliment the existing Coaltram LHD and Rambor products, PPKME added the VLI Driftrunner, JUG-A-0 and Brumby into its OEM vehicle suite.

These products are both manufactured and sold in Australia with limited export.

The Driftrunner is a six-tonne (t) personnel carrier/utility vehicle and has been an extremely popular choice for operators and maintenance teams not only in Australia but also internationally.

The JUG-A-0 is a supercharged six-cylinder LHD (load, haul, dump) vehicle that is available in both the 10t and 12t versions.

Finally, the Brumby, the smaller of the three loaders, is a multiple-purpose vehicle which can be manufactured in a one- or three-person model. The Brumby can lift up to four tonnes and has an array of attachments and the ability to tow a PPKME designed braked trailer.

PPKME is the owner of registered explosion proof diesel engine systems (ExDES).

“Our ExDES includes the MDR 088335 fitted to Coaltram, the MDR 090376 engine package fitted to Driftrunners and Brumbys, and the MDR 074246 DES and MDR 114991 fitted to JUG-A-0s,” PPKME said.

“We are also the owners of registered transport braking systems (TBS), including MDR 085906 TBS – Coaltram, MDR 083991 TBS-1 – Driftrunner, MDR 108880-1 TBS – JUG-A-0 and MDR 096013 TBS – Brumby.”

PPKME also has field service and warehousing personnel available for customer support, plus a dedicated spare parts team in NSW and Queensland offering 24–7 spare parts support.

PPKME’s board of directors is heavily invested in ensuring PPKME maintains its presence as a market leader in mining technology, while being committed to continuing to fund product improvement projects, new products and working with mining research programs such as ACARP to improve the health and safety of all personnel employed by the underground coal mining industry and the environment.

Not only does PPKME offer ExDES vehicles and secondary support products, but the company also has a certified electrics division.

Within this division, PPKME has an abundance of flame-proof enclosures, displays, LED lights, switches, foot pedals, cable rollers, and the OEM manufacture of the MR111 alternator.

Working closely with coal mines means PPKME understands challenges operators can face with emissions.

“Diesel engines emit harmful pollutants, which can pose a risk to the health and safety of mine workers,” PPKME told Australian Mining. “One common pollutant is diesel particle matter (DPM).

“These microscopic particles can pose severe health risks and contribute significantly to air pollution.”

As diesel-powered vehicles continue to play a significant role in everyday mining activities, they will continue to be a part of the underground mining industry as a reliable required asset. The drive for lower diesel exhaust emissions thus creates the need for efficient emission after-treatment technologies.

“Underground coal mining vehicles commonly use disposable particulate filters, which require frequent replacement as the filters become blocked,” PPKME said.

“The frequent need for filter replacement leads to high ongoing costs and logistics requirements, and the dependence on human factors also leads to the potential for filters to be left out or incorrectly installed, leading to ineffective filtration.”

In its ongoing pursuit of cleaner and more sustainable DPM and emissions filtration, PPKME has developed its explosion-protected ceramic wall-flow filter (CWFF) package.

“Designed to tackle one of the most pressing health concerns of our time, this diesel exhaust filter is enclosed in an explosion-protected housing, giving not only enhanced efficiency but also improved safety for mining personnel,” PPKME said.

Like disposable filters, the CWFF captures the diesel particulates emitted from an engine. The key advantage of the CWFF, however, is that the captured particulates are converted into less harmful substances, including carbon dioxide and nitric oxide. This process, known as regeneration, requires relatively high exhaust gas temperatures.

At the heart of PPKME’s new engine package is the continuously regenerating CWFF.

“Unlike common on-road-style CWFFs, PPK Mining Equipment diesel engine systems utilise a continuously regenerating CWFF, allowing regeneration of particulates at much lower exhaust gas temperatures,” PPKME said.

“This allows ‘passive’ regeneration during normal operation, without the need for an active regeneration.”

PPKME diesel engine systems are designed for use in underground mines with potentially explosive atmospheres, and the incorporation of an explosion-protected enclosure is what sets PPKME’s CWFF apart. This design not only keeps surface temperatures at a controlled level but also serves as a safeguard against any internal explosions that may occur during engine operation.

“By preventing explosions from propagating beyond the enclosure, the risk of damage to the environment and harm to personnel is significantly reduced,” PPKME said.

“This feature adheres to the highest safety standards, making our filter an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including heavy machinery, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment.”

By streamlining maintenance and eliminating installation errors, PPKME’s CWFF enables the user to experience a high-performance filter with lower costs and enhanced environmental benefits, making it an ideal choice for sustainable and hassle-free diesel emission management.

“PPKME’s engineering team are currently working to adapt the CWFF technology to the Driftrunner Perkins 1006-6 ExDES, as well as the broader range of PPKME diesel engine systems,” the company said.

“PPK Mining Equipment’s unwavering commitment to technological innovation, safety, customisation, reliability, customer support, industry experience and global presence collectively positions us as a market leader in underground coal mining equipment.

“PPKME looks forward to engaging in future projects with ACARP and is grateful for the funding assistance, and guidance working together on the ceramic wall-flow filter.

“Choosing PPK Mining Equipment guarantees not only innovative equipment but also a trusted partner in ensuring the success and safety of any underground coal mining operation.”

This feature appeared in the September 2023 issue of Australian Mining.