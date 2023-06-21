Clean ups without shutdowns through a synthesis of technology

Shutting down bulk handling machinery like conveyor belt systems to clean up spilled processed ore and other debris and carry out other maintenance works is a costly and complex business.

Work schedules, logistics of maintenance planning and timing, lost revenue in both spilled content and the loss of production means progressive mine sites are looking for innovative solutions.

This white paper discusses the benefits, reclaimed revenue, safety and good old-fashioned, hard-core labour robotics can offer through ingenious designs: A case study of the Dugless 900/903 remote controlled Mini Loader.