CJD, Warrin Mining and Volvo usher in new era

Volvo’s data-driven solution tools make quarrying more productive and profitable. Image: CJD Equipment

Thanks to a strategic partnership between Warrin Mining, CJD Equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment, Hallett Group’s Truro quarry has been transformed with Volvo Site Solutions.

In the mining and quarrying industries, partnerships are essential for productivity and profitability.

Hallett Group, a leading operator in concrete and quarrying across South Australia, recently benefitted from its own collaboration with CJD Equipment and Volvo Site Solutions in transforming its Truro quarry.

This collaboration has enhanced efficiency and productivity and significantly improved safety at one of the region’s premier hard rock quarries.

“This Truro site was added to the quarry stable in 2018,” Hallett Group managing director Mark Pickard said. “This is, without doubt, one of the best hard rock and hardest rock quarries in South Australia.”

A new era in quarry management

Since acquiring the Truro site in 2018, Hallett Group has quickly established itself as a leading operation.

However, the quarry’s remote location presented unique challenges that called for a more strategic approach to site management. Hallett adopted Volvo Site Solutions to assist, a company known for its comprehensive, data-driven strategy to streamline their operations.

This decision allowed Hallett to tackle the complexities of quarry management by capturing and analysing operational data to develop customised solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Truro site.

Central to Volvo Site Solutions is the Connected Map platform – a data-driven solution tool offering real-time visualisation of all on-site activities. It is also brand agnostic.

This cutting-edge technology gives site managers a comprehensive overview of vehicles, equipment and personnel, enabling remote monitoring and quick adjustments to site guidelines.

The platform also facilitates the coordination of projects across multiple locations through a single interface, ensuring smooth communication and maximising resource utilisation.

A strategic choice

The partnership with Volvo was a natural progression for Hallett Group, underpinned by a longstanding relationship with CJD Equipment spanning over two decades.

Volvo’s reputation for durability and performance was established at the site, and a Volvo 460B excavator purchased at the outset is still in operation today. Beyond the reliability of its machinery, the opportunity to incorporate Volvo’s advanced excavators, front-end loaders, and digital solutions was a key factor in the decision.

The implementation of Connected Map technology has proved transformative for Truro. Managers now have the tools to monitor activities in real-time, adjust routes, and establish safety zones remotely.

This comprehensive approach to site management has led to increased productivity, lower operational costs, and a safer working environment.

Optimising operations through data insights

Volvo’s data-driven approach to productivity services provides Hallett Group with a robust toolset for optimising operations.

The system continuously captures data on material movement, machine usage and site activity, enabling detailed analysis to inform decision-making. This information is displayed through performance indicators on a visual dashboard, allowing on-site managers and remote supervisors to track progress towards production targets and make informed adjustments.

“One of the main reasons why we chose Volvo for this semi-remote site was their connected map technology,” Pickard said.

Volvo Co-Pilot technology equips each machine at the quarry with the capability to set goals, monitor progress, and collaborate more effectively with the team.

The site solutions are brand agnostic, meaning they can be used across different types of machinery, regardless of the manufacturer. This integration ensures operators work towards shared objectives, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement throughout their fleet.

Putting safety first

Safety is paramount in quarry operations, and Volvo’s commitment is evident in several innovative features.

Its Connected Map technology allows for the creation of restricted zones anywhere on-site, providing real-time alerts for approaching traffic and managing one-way road access. A visitor app also works to enhance site security by ensuring that all personnel and visitors are accounted for. These measures reduce the risk of accidents and contribute to a more structured and controlled site environment.

“It has allowed us to be able to, in real-time, understand where that equipment is on-site, and what its performance and operating efficiencies have been,” Pickard said.

Building a partnership based on evolution

Hallett Group values Volvo’s responsiveness and commitment to understanding the specific needs of quarry operators.

The collaborative efforts with CJD Equipment has enabled continuous system refinement, ensuring that Truro quarry remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

The evolution of these solutions has been instrumental in maintaining high productivity and efficiency standards.

Committed to a sustainable future

In the future, the partnership between Hallett Group, Volvo and CJD Equipment is committed to promoting sustainable growth in the quarrying industry.

The collaboration focuses on reducing carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency, setting an example for using innovative technology to achieve sustainability goals.

The continuous development of data-driven solutions shows the potential for more intelligent, environmentally friendly operations in the sector.

The transformation at Hallett Group’s Truro quarry illustrates the profound impact that innovative technology and strategic partnerships can have on the quarrying industry.

By adopting Volvo’s advanced tools like Connected Map and Co-Pilot, Hallett Group has overcome the challenges of its remote location while significantly enhancing productivity, efficiency and safety.

The enduring partnership with CJD Equipment and Volvo has provided dependable machinery and practical solutions, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and sustainability.

“Volvo has listened to and understood our needs as a quarry operator in managing our plant and fleet on-site,” Pickard said.

“The backup support through CJD has allowed us to implement the system as efficiently and productively as possible on the site.

“What we do today will hopefully be very different from what we do tomorrow, and that’s the confidence I have in Volvo in being able to listen to us and then implement these micro changes to be as efficient as possible.”

The experience of Hallett Group demonstrates that adopting data-driven and customised solutions can optimise operations and establish new industry standards.

This collaboration lays the foundation for a more intelligent, safer and sustainable approach to quarry management.

It shows that with the appropriate tools and knowledge, even the most traditional industries can undergo significant positive change.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.