CJD Equipment on 2024’s wins and lessons

CJD Equipment executive general manager – sales and marketing Grayden Leaver. Image: CJD Equipment

Australian Mining sat down with CJD Equipment executive general manager – sales and marketing Grayden Leaver to learn about the company’s plans for 2025.

In a year marked by a global focus on sustainability and the increased adoption of electric mining machinery, CJD Equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment are at the forefront of pioneering solutions.

Committed to catering for a greener future, CJD Equipment executive general manager – sales and marketing Grayden Leaver shared insights into the company’s strides in 2024, including the introduction of zero-emission electric machines, and an ongoing commitment to environmentally friendly innovation.

As CJD Equipment celebrates its 50th anniversary, the brand continues to be synonymous with legacy, achievement and dedication – and these values will only continue to be a cornerstone for the company in 2025.

What were some 2024 highlights for CJD and Volvo Construction Equipment?

Early this year we introduced Volvo Construction Equipment’s zero-emission electric machines to the market.

The first two models were the Electric ECR25 compact excavator and the Electric L25 wheel loader and both have been received very well.

These electric machines offer the same performance as their diesel counterparts but with zero emissions, near-silent operation as well as reduced vibrations, all of which provide a fantastic work environment.

These electric compacts can also fast-charge, with an off-board solution that allows a full charge in about one hour.

We’ve also continued to make significant advancements in Volvo Site Solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of technologies and services designed to enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability in construction and mining operations.

What were CJD Equipment’s goals for 2024? How is CJD faring on these?

The first major goal we celebrated this year was the 50th anniversary of CJD Equipment back in February.

We have had many events around the milestone, and it was a great opportunity to recognise the businesses’ many achievements over the years and celebrate with our founding partners Ron Rafferty and Rob Jowett, along with our long-serving managing director and partner Alan Barnett.

One of our other main goals was to launch the Electric Compact Excavator and Loader which we have now done, and it has created a lot in interest and discussions around the product.

It also targets many companies’ plans around sustainability, so it’s an exciting time.

What can we expect to see from CJD and Volvo in 2025?

As we look ahead into 2025, we are not standing still.

We will build on our electric product offering with the Electric L120 wheel loader and the Electric EC230 20-tonne excavator hitting our shores.

On top of this we will launch the new F series excavators along with the new J series articulated haulers, so it’s a busy time for product releases.

We will also continue to develop the Volvo Site Solutions offering, providing safer, more productive and sustainable eco-systems for customer sites.

What will we see more of in terms of equipment and machinery in 2025?

I think that technology solutions will continue to evolve in the mining space.

Data requirements are huge for any successful operation and the desire for information around performance improvements, safety advancements and operational sustainability can only come with high-powered technology solutions and machines that are integrated seamlessly and that dovetail into that solution.

Clearly automation will continue to develop, as will the requirement for more electric and other sustainably-driven machines.

What role do CJD and Volvo have to play as technologies evolve?

We’re sure we will play a part in requirements moving forward into 2025.

The Volvo Site Solutions offerings will bring gains in productivity, efficiency and site safety as well as programs to work with our partners on measuring and reducing their carbon footprints.

Our release of larger electric loaders and excavators is already creating a significant amount of interest in the mining industry, so we look forward to the many conversations we will have with mining companies about these offerings next year and the other sustainable products heading our way in the short- to medium-term.

I also think the new range of articulated haulers will play a big part in our success in 2025. Volvo is seen as a world class articulated hauler and the continued development of an already industry leading product is exciting.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.