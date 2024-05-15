CIMIC companies win $757 million BHP contract

Image: Kings Access/stock.adobe.com

CIMIC Group companies Sedgman and CPB Contractors are set to undertake BHP’s Western Ridge Crusher project (WRC).

WRC is a sustaining tonnes proposal for BHP’s Newman iron ore operations. It is located about 21km southwest of Newman in Western Australia.

The project is expected to deliver an average of 25 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) for about 12 years of Western Australian Iron Ore products. WRC is intended to replace production from depleting orebodies around the Newman operations.

Sedgman and CPB Contractors have now been selected to design and construction a new 30Mtpa primary crusher and a 12km overland conveyor, radial stacker and associated stockpiling system, which will also have a 30Mtpa capacity.

Sedgman and CPB Contractors will commence construction at the end of May.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with BHP and extensive work with CPB Contractors to deliver value for the Western Ridge Crusher project,” Sedgman managing director Grant Fraser said. “It is an exciting, long-term development in Western Australia.”

The construction works are expected to be completed by the first quarter of the 2026–27 financial year, in time for WRC production to commence.

“CPB Contractors has a legacy delivering major projects for BHP in Western Australia and a current workforce based in the Pilbara region,” CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said.

“We will continue to work closely with the local community to leverage employment, business and social opportunities with a focus on skills, training and diversity.”

The project is set to generate $757 million in revenue for CIMIC.

“The unique combination of Sedgman’s mineral processing experience and CPB Contractors’ construction expertise provides our clients with the certainty of a proven track record in the delivery of major process infrastructure in the mining industry,” CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said.

