Choosing the right rockbreaker boom system

Image: Total Rockbreaking Solutions

Before buying a rockbreaker boom system several critical factors should be considered to guarantee efficiency and longevity.

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) has identified the key aspects to consider when selecting a rockbreaker boom system. In the first article of a four-part series, TRS explores the importance of selecting the correct size of the rockbreaker and boom, with subsequent articles to be published on the Australian Mining website in the coming months.

The importance of rockbreaker size

A correctly sized hydraulic rockbreaker is essential for efficient operations. The right rockbreaker size depends on several factors, including:

Rock hardness: the strength and density of the material being broken determines the energy required

Rock size: larger rocks require more powerful rockbreakers for effective breaking

Expected duty: the number of rocks processed per hour influences the rockbreaker’s required energy and efficiency

Chute or crusher inlet size: the rockbreaker must fit and function effectively within the space available

Boom size and reach

Selecting the right boom size is just as crucial.

A boom that is too light for the application results in longer working hours, increased maintenance costs and a reduced service life. Conversely, an oversized rockbreaker and boom system can drive up capital costs and increase expenses related to support structures and foundations.

The right reach keeps operations running efficiently and safely in large gyratory and run of mine bin applications.

With experience in the layout and selection of boom systems for jaw crusher, gyratory crusher and static grizzly applications, TRS can assist customers select the most suitable solution for their application.

TRS is recognised for delivering tailored boom systems for various applications.

TRS HMD series booms: designed for shorter reach and hard working mining duties, these booms are available with cylinder slew or a slewing bearing. They are typically installed on structures servicing jaw crushers and chutes

TRS HD series booms: designed and built for demanding mining operations, such as large-scale iron ore projects, these booms feature long reach, fast operation and powerful rockbreakers like the Rammer 3288E. This combination enhances productivity w ith less wear and lower costs

ith less wear and lower costs TRS XD series booms: for extreme-duty applications, this series is designed for long reach applications requiring large Rammer 3288E or 4099E hammers, providing unmatched durability and maximum power.

Proudly Australian-made, TRS booms are built with innovative features that set them apart in the industry. Stay tuned for the next article in the series, where we dive deeper into the key considerations for selecting the right boom system.