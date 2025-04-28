Image: TRS

Selecting the right rockbreaker boom system is a crucial decision that impacts efficiency, safety and longevity.

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) has identified the key considerations for boom system selection which will be discussed in a four-part series. This second article examines the significance of safety and reliability in boom systems, with subsequent articles to be published in Australian Mining in the coming months.

Safety: A top priority

Safety is non-negotiable in mining operations. As industry demands for safer working environments continue to rise, intelligent technology is playing a critical role in risk minimisation.

TRS HD-Series Booms are designed with advanced features to enhance operational safety, including:

energy-absorbing mechanical slew stops for added protection

safety-rated slew limit sensors to prevent over-rotation

BoomSafe Smart Limits, which prevent collisions and keep the boom within a designated safe work zone

automated operator assist function, which automatically adjusts operator movements instead of stopping operations.

The TRS BoomSafe boom control system is purpose-built for hydraulic boom systems, ensuring safe and reliable remote operation. This system incorporates automated movements and advanced collision prevention, significantly improving safety of any fixed pedestal boom systems.

Reliability: Keeping operations running

In the mining industry, time is money and unplanned downtime can lead to significant financial losses. With over 20 years of experience in designing rockbreaker boom systems, TRS have collaborated closely with mine site personnel in some of WA’s harshest mining operations to engineer and deliver high-performance, reliable solutions for demanding applications.

TRS HD-Series Booms are engineered for extreme reliability, ensuring uninterrupted operations even in the toughest environments. Their robust design features include:

heavy-duty boom structure for maximum torsional strength

oversized pivot pins and bushes to reduce wear and extend service life

zero-tension hose support and clean-fill lubrication system for minimal maintenance requirements

TRS BoomSafe control and automation for improved efficiency.

Additionally, TRS provides comprehensive site-service capabilities, ensuring prompt delivery of spare parts and tools when needed. With an extensive stock of local spare parts, downtime is kept to a minimum.

Proudly Australian-made, TRS rockbreaker boom systems incorporate innovative features that set them apart in the industry.

Stay tuned for the next article in this series, where we will explore further key considerations for selecting the right boom system.