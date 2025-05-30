Choosing the right rockbreaker boom system, part four: Automation

Image: Total Rockbreaking Solutions

Selecting the right rockbreaker boom system is a critical investment that directly affects site productivity, operator safety, and long-term equipment performance.

In the four-part series of articles, Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) has outlined essential considerations when specifying a rockbreaker boom system. In this final article, we explore how automation and advanced control systems are transforming boom operations, and how TRS’ BoomSafe system is setting a new industry benchmark.

The rise of smart boom control

Modern mining environments demand ever-increasing levels of automation and remote operation to enhance both safety and efficiency. TRS’ industry-leading BoomSafe boom control system has been purpose-built for hydraulic rockbreaker systems and offers a comprehensive suite of automation capabilities:

Automated movements – One-button functions for ‘park,’ ‘deploy,’ ‘tool replacement,’ and ‘hammer change’ streamline operations and reduce operator burden.

– One-button functions for ‘park,’ ‘deploy,’ ‘tool replacement,’ and ‘hammer change’ streamline operations and reduce operator burden. Collision avoidance – Intelligent geofencing keeps the boom within a safe working envelope, reducing the risk of accidental impacts and damage to surrounding infrastructure.

– Intelligent geofencing keeps the boom within a safe working envelope, reducing the risk of accidental impacts and damage to surrounding infrastructure. Remote operation – Control multiple boom systems across a network from a centralised workstation, significantly improving operator safety & efficiency from a distance.

– Control multiple boom systems across a network from a centralised workstation, significantly improving operator safety & efficiency from a distance. Customisable controls – Parameters such as speed, direction, and acceleration can be fine-tuned to match specific site requirements and operator preferences.

Engineering smarts behind BoomSafe reliability

Unlike traditional robotic programming used in some control systems—which assume consistent, predictable movement—BoomSafe is uniquely engineered to handle the variable behaviour of hydraulic cylinders.

TRS BoomSafe is the only system of its kind that consistently delivers seamless and reliable performance across all installations, regardless of operator experience. Key differentiators include:

Reliable path accuracy – Automated movements remain on course without the need for frequent manual resets.

– Automated movements remain on course without the need for frequent manual resets. Simple on-site configuration – Adjustments can be made easily without specialist support or complex 3D modelling, even when site conditions change.

– Adjustments can be made easily without specialist support or complex 3D modelling, even when site conditions change. Full-speed operation – Maintains maximum movement speed during automated tasks, boosting throughput and minimising downtime.

– Maintains maximum movement speed during automated tasks, boosting throughput and minimising downtime. Comprehensive diagnostics – Built-in tools enable fast fault identification and resolution.

– Built-in tools enable fast fault identification and resolution. Easily accessible sensors – externally mounted sensors reduce downtime associated with replacements or recalibration.

– externally mounted sensors reduce downtime associated with replacements or recalibration. Multi-boom management – Control multiple booms without needing a dedicated PC (personal computer) for each system.

BoomSafe is designed to maintain system stability even under variable hydraulic flow, ensuring consistent and safe operation. Automated functions like ‘park’ and ‘deploy’ are executed quicker and safer than can be done with manual operation. The unique stability and reliability of BoomSafe has now been proven in real-world mining environments in many sites across Australia.

Built for automation, built for mining

Proudly Australian-made, TRS HD and HMD series Rockbreaker booms are designed from the ground up for next-generation automation and remote control.

All models come standard with the BoomSafe control system and can be easily upgraded for remote operation through the plant network.

The latest advancement is the addition of an automated attachment changeover function – a breakthrough feature that allows operators to switch tools quickly and safely without the need to disconnect and re-connect hydraulic hoses. The demonstration video can be watched on TRS website.

This concludes TRS’ four-part series on selecting the right rockbreaker boom system. Previous articles in the series have explored boom selection criteria including structural design, reach, safety, reliability and maintenance requirements.

For more information, visit the TRS website or view the earlier articles published on Australian Mining website in previous months.