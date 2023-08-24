Choosing the correct grease for your operation

The absolute truth, which every grease manufacturer would agree to, is that mining greases are full of compromises.

Unlike multipurpose applications, mining equipment is subjected to extreme loads, shocks, vibrations, dust and water contamination and huge temperature variations. Because of slow movement, hydrodynamic lubrication is almost never achieved, meaning that metal to metal contact is almost inevitable.

As an example, in winter, the grease needs to be pumped effectively from service trucks, through 20- meter long pipes and in summer, it is also expected to stay in place in pins and bushes or on girth gears in 40°C conditions.

For this reason, many mining companies use different products during winter and summer seasons. Occasionally, even three different NLGI grades of greases may be used.

In fact, the problem is that the perfect grease doesn’t exist and when a choice of thickener, base oil and additives is made, it will not achieve full performance for every criterion as seen on the graph below. These criteria are the translation of requirements for equipment protection and effective grease delivery.