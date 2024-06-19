Chinese Premier lands at Fortescue

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Fortescue executive chair Andrew Forrest has welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the company’s green technology and test facility in Perth.

Qiang’s visit to the Hazelmere prototype facility gave Fortescue the opportunity to demonstrate the progress of its green iron technology.

Fortescue is aiming to work with China to establish an Australia Sino green iron supply chain, which will see equipment and technology sourced from China and Australia, and green metal and hydrogen made in Australia and supplied to the world.

Speaking at the Australia–China CEO Roundtable with Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Forrest emphasised his plan for the future.

“A fully integrated green iron metal supply chain between Australia and China is the key to China maintaining its position as the dominant global producer of steel to the world,” Forrest said.

“Our proposed Australia Sino green iron metal supply chain will bring together mining powered by large-scale renewable power and green hydrogen to produce green iron metal.

“Our ambition is to provide 100 million tonnes of green iron metal to China each year, eliminating more than 200 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.”

Fortescue Metals CEO Dino Otranto said a strengthened partnership between Australia and China is a natural progression.

“Today, China remains our key market for our iron ore business and we now look forward to building new relationships in a green focused world,” Otranto said.

“We believe that partnering with China to help send its steel industry green will be a major benefit to both economies and to bilateral relationships, shoring up Australia as China’s reliable and preferred commodity supplier.”

