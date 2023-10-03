Challenging traditions

Decoda has its sights set on making the mining industry as technologically advanced as possible.

Mining has been around for centuries, and this means miners across the globe have long relied on tried-and-true methods of extracting ore from the ground.

But Decoda is seeking to challenge the status quote of these methods by developing new and innovative technology that makes mining smoother, faster and safer for everyone in the industry.

“I believe a non-mining-type mindset is what’s needed to challenge the idea of traditional mining,” Decoda executive general manager George Spink told Australian Mining.

“That type of mindset will challenge some of the long-held beliefs in the sector and really allow the industry to embrace new technology.”

Decoda is no stranger to producing innovative technology for the mining industry. Its RockAware and Integrated Performance Management (IPM) technology solutions are challenging the traditional ways of industry.

RockAware, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) system that helps detect obstacles before they can impact and shorten a haul truck’s tyre life, will also deliver positive environmental benefits.

“Obviously there’s a massive safety and cost benefit to utilising RockAware on a mine site,” Spink said. “But the underlying environmental benefits are just as important.”

“If less haul truck tyres are getting shredded by rocks and are achieving a longer life, that means less are ending up in landfill. If less tyres are in landfill, less tyres need to be purchased, saving the energy it takes to manufacture them, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint.”

Decoda is well-versed in crafting data-driven solutions for its mining clients. Its IPM solution is just one example.

The software allows miners to visualise their value chain as a cohesive system, highlighting operational and financial risks and providing a single source of truth for data-driven decisions.

“Relevant data generated across a mine site is ‘ingested’ into our IPM solution, helping miners make timely decisions about their operation,” Spink said. “With new generations of miners coming through, they’ll have an expectation of utilising technology. Unless mines and miners continue to modernise, they run the risk of not being able to attract and retain new employees.

“Sojitz, a trusted development partner for the past 18 months, has played a pivotal role in collaborating with us to build its IPM solution from inception.”

Sojitz Blue general manager – assets, innovation and growth Darren Woodward highlighted the industry’s need to stay ahead in terms of technology adoption.

“We’re witnessing a shift where mining companies must proactively adopt innovative technology,” Woodward said. “It’s no longer enough to simply rely on traditional methods; we have the means to achieve more.”

Decoda’s IPM software is a key example of how technology can be harnessed to drive efficiency and accuracy in mining operations.

IPM empowers mining operators to gain comprehensive insights into their entire operation, thereby minimising operational risks.

“To achieve this, you need to understand risk and forecast sensitivities across the entire process chain,” Woodward said.

“Decoda’s expertise in this area, born out of a deep understanding of information flow from machinery up, is invaluable.”

Spink agreed with this point.

“The key lies in correctly contextualizing the vast amounts of data generated in mining operations,” Spink said. “IPM excels in this aspect, ensuring the right data is collected and utilised for data-driven decision-making.”

In a world where data is abundant but discerning insights from it can be challenging, Decoda stands as a trusted partner for mining companies seeking clarity and actionable intelligence.

Decoda and Sojitz will be sharing the stage at the 2023 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) to discuss the topic ‘decoding production forecasting’.

“Decoda is striving to create an intelligent mining environment and ecosystem,” Spink said. “We want IMARC attendees to leave the conference knowing that Decoda is an innovative, technology-driven company that is driving us toward the future.

“I want to challenge the mining industry to be bold and courageous in exploring and adopting new technology, and to partner with companies like Decoda to embrace this.”

This feature appeared in the October 2023 issue of Australian Mining.