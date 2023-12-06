Chalice receives green tick for Julimar

The Western Australian Government has approved Stage 3 of the conservation management plan and program of work for exploration drilling across Chalice Mining’s Julimar exploration project.

The exploration drilling will begin soon and will take place across the more than 30km interpreted strike length of the Julimar Complex, which is located in the western wheatbelt region of WA.

It will include a targeted program of exploration diamond drilling at the untested Torres, Jansz and Baudin targets, additional exploration drilling at Hooley, and air-core drilling across the entirety of the Julimar Complex.

The drilling program aims to assess the potential for high-grade nickel, copper and platinum group elements (PGE) discoveries, with the air-core program focusing on evaluating the full extent of prospective ultramafic-mafic geology across the Complex and defining additional targets for drill testing.

The drilling exploration is expected to continue for at least six months.

“The program of work and conservation management plan (has) set out strict environmental management and monitoring requirements that will apply to drilling activities,” Chalice Mining said.

“Importantly, all drilling will be constrained entirely to existing access tracks and non-vegetated areas to avoid impacts to the environment. Chalice will maintain the same rigorous environmental controls previously applied to the company’s exploration program in the Julimar State Forest, using small-footprint tracked drill rigs on existing tracks and non-vegetated areas.”

The Julimar exploration project surrounds the Gonneville deposit, which recently received “excellent results” from bench-scale hydrometallurgical test work.

