Celebrating industry excellence

The Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition host the Australian Mining Prospect Awards in 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

Nominations are now open for the industry’s most esteemed awards program, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

Now’s your chance to celebrate innovation and leadership by nominating a deserving peer.

As the only national program dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements in Australia’s mining industry, the Prospect Awards have been honouring innovation and excellence across the resources sector for more than a decade.

This year’s awards will take place at the iconic Adelaide Oval, coinciding with Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) for a showstopping celebration of the individuals driving progress across the sector.

Major sponsors like Sandvik, Bonfiglioli, ifm and SEW-EURODRIVE are back to celebrate and recognise the deserving nominees and winners making a difference in the industry.

In 2025, excellence and outstanding individuals will be recognised and celebrated across 12 award categories:

Indigenous & Community Engagement Award – proudly sponsored by Sandvik

Excellence in IIoT (industrial internet of things) Application – proudly sponsored by ifm

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S (occupational health and safety)

Project Lead of the Year

Safety Advocate of the Year

Innovative Mining Solution

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Mine Performance – proudly sponsored by Bonfiglioli Transmissions Australia

Engineering Success of the Year

Discovery of the Year

Australian Mine of the Year- proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Be a part of the mining industry’s only national awards program and lend your voice to shaping the direction of the industry and advancing its future.

Know someone doing extraordinary work in the industry who deserves a pat on the back? Nominate an industry champion now by visiting the Prospect Awards website.

