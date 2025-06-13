Celebrating industry at the 2025 Prospect Awards

Roy Hill, The 2024 Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S and Australian Mine of the Year award winner. Image: Prime Creative Media

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Australian Mining Prospect Awards – the nation’s leading celebration of innovation and excellence in mining.

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards are more than a ceremony – they’re an opportunity to gather and celebrate the best the nation’s mining industry has to offer.

This year’s awards promise to take things to a new level, in keeping with the 2025 theme: ‘bigger and better’.

The 2025 Prospect Awards will form the crown that sits atop Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition’s (AIMEX’s) networking functions, which is marking a major milestone in moving to Adelaide for the first time.

Aligning with its biggest year yet, the award celebration will be held as part of the AIMEX festivities on September 24 at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

“The move to South Australia is a big deal, and we wanted a location that would symbolise the relocation and be a fitting host for such a monumental celebration,” Prime Creative Media mining events marketing manager Rebecca Todesco said.

“When considering the famous landmarks of Adelaide, few are more iconic than Adelaide Oval, making it the perfect place to hold our prestigious awards. What better way to celebrate excellence in the industry than at such a significant location?”

Returning sponsors Sandvik, Bonfiglioli, ifm, and SEW-EURODRIVE will once again help spotlight the individuals and organisations making a difference in the sector.

Adelaide is set to come alive with these key industry players, whose peers will join them in flooding the AIMEX exhibition floor and conference stages with the latest innovations, collaborations and thought leadership.

“The Prospect Awards are the premium awards ceremony for the Australian industry, so bringing them across to coincide with our history-making event in South Australia was a natural decision,” Todesco said.

“As well as our commitment to building industries, Prime Creative Media is dedicated to supporting the individuals and organisations that drive them. A big part of that is celebrating industry excellence.”

For 2025, the Prospect Awards will expand its reach with award categories now open for nominations. These include:

Excellence in IIoT Application – proudly sponsored by ifm

Recognising an outstanding implementation of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) that enhances mining and minerals processing operations.

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability

Recognising a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out an innovative, environmentally focused program to protect, preserve and/or rehabilitate the natural environment, contributing to decarbonisation and/or reducing waste and/or waste emissions.

Indigenous and Community Engagement Award – proudly sponsored by Sandvik

This category honours collaborations within the past two years between Aboriginal-owned businesses or community organisations and companies engaging in Australia’s mining and minerals processing industry.

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S

Recognising a mine, company, or project that has developed or carried out a program that increased safety, removes risk, or cuts worker issues on a project or mine.

Project Lead of the Year

Recognising an individual who has led a project on a mine site to a successful outcome. This could be an internal project at a mine or a project led by a supplier or contract miner.

Safety Advocate of the Year

Recognising an individual that is committed to ensuring safety – either for an individual site or company, or for the mining industry as a whole.

Innovative Mining Solution

Recognising a mine, company, or project that has developed a unique mining solution.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognising an individual who has been involved in the mining industry for a minimum of 20 years, who has gone above and beyond in their commitment to the sector.

Outstanding Mine Performance – proudly sponsored by Bonfiglioli Transmissions Australia

Recognising a mine that is performing well and has carried out an innovative project, partnership, initiative or program.

Engineering Success of the Year

Recognising a significant project that has been undertaken on a mine site.

Discovery of the Year

Celebrating a significant discovery at either a greenfields or brownfields site.

Australian Mine of the Year – proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

This category is not open for nomination.

Todesco set the scene for this year’s event.

“Building on the success of last year, we’re taking the awards up a notch for 2025, with an extra award category and a spectacular awards program to really celebrate those excelling and going above and beyond,” Todesco said.

“There’s no better time to celebrate industry excellence than at one of mining’s premier events.”

For more than a decade, the Prospect Awards have honoured the achievements that shape Australia’s mining sector. The 2025 event promises to inspire, connect, and celebrate the individuals and businesses leading the way.

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards will be held on September 24. To nominate a mining industry superstar, visit prospectawards.com.au/get-involved

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.