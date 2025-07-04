CEA’s major expansion into central Queensland

Image: CEA

CEA has announced a major expansion in Central Queensland, adding new branches in Rockhampton and Mackay (formerly Terrequipe) to its growing national network.

A leading provider of equipment across the agriculture, construction, mining, earthmoving, infrastructure, defence, waste management and recycling sectors, CEA said the strategic move emphasises CEA’s unwavering commitment to growth while reinforcing its focus on supporting core industry segments throughout metropolitan and regional areas.

The official handover took place on June 24, 2025, as the move is expected to significantly enhance the company’s service and after-sales support capabilities in the region.

The Rockhampton and Mackay branches will form part of CEA’s northern region, supported by the company’s Brisbane operations.

Staff previously employed by Terrequipe in both locations have transitioned to CEA, ensuring product knowledge and customer relationships are retained.

“The expansion into Rockhampton and Mackay is an exciting move for CEA,” CEA executive general manager northern region Wes Henshall said.

“It’s a testament to our focus on growing the business and our dedication to working with customers across industry segments we know well and are highly proficient in supporting.

“We are also pleased to welcome the experienced teams at these locations into the CEA business and look forward to strengthening our relationships while providing exceptional service to customers within the region.”

CEA chief executive officer Hylton Taylor said the decision to expand into Rockhampton and Mackay reflects CEA’s long-term vision for growth and its commitment to being closer to our customers in critical regions.

“By integrating these additional branches into the business, we are not only expanding our footprint; we are reinforcing our position to deliver superior service, comprehensive after-sales support, and to be a reliable partner for customers within the agriculture, construction, mining, and earthmoving industries,” Taylor said.

“There will be a period of transition over the coming months as we integrate CEA systems and procedures into the new locations, but I am confident we can complete this quickly and with minimal disruption.”