CEA wins key excavator distribution rights across Australia

Image: CEA

CEA has announced the company has been appointed as a distributor for SANY excavators across Australia, commencing operations in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia.

As an emerging brand within the excavator market, CEA said in a statement, SANY has quickly gained strong customer acceptance globally thanks to its build quality, competitive pricing and aftermarket offering.

Acquiring the distribution rights for SANY aligns with CEA’s wider business strategy supporting the businesses appetite for growth across key market segments.

“Over the past six years CEA has opened three new multi-million-dollar purpose-built facilities in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, diversified our product offering and now with the addition of SANY to the portfolio will strengthen our line up with an extensive range of excavators ranging from one to 90 tonnes”, CEA chief executive Hylton Taylor said.

The addition of SANY to the CEA portfolio not only strengthens the company’s well-established footprint across the country but enhances its ability to support a diverse range of customers with a broad equipment offering.

Officially commencing in January 2026, CEA is poised to challenge the excavator market with a product line up that is both class-leading and competitively priced aligning perfectly to the needs of the mature Australian market.

“For CEA it was critical we partnered with a brand which understood the customer segment, could deliver quality products and has a strong focus on future industry needs ensuring the machines of tomorrow can meet the ever-growing demands of the core customer base,” Taylor said.

SANY, founded in 1989, is a significant global supplier of excavators with a footprint of research and development centres and manufacturing plants in countries including China, USA, Germany, India, and Brazil. Production capacity out of its Shanghai Lingang and Kunsha manufacturing facilities alone is over 80,000 units annually.

“SANY is proud to partner with an Australian owned business that has the size and scale of CEA”, Putzmeister’s Asia Pacific chief executive Michael Schmid-Lindenmayer said.

“CEA’s extensive history in the market offers a strong sales channel; with local insights and market knowledge that will be critical to the long-term success of the SANY brand.

“SANY is firmly focussed on delivering high-quality, market competitive products to established markets like Australia, the brands focus on delivering innovative solutions ensures we are prepared for market demands well into the future and look forward to supporting CEA as they target the many opportunities available in each location”, he said.