CATL and EACON unite to transform electric autonomy in mining

Image: EACON

CATL and EACON Mining Technology have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionise mining haulage.

Signed on Oct 24 in Ningde, China, the collaboration will focus on developing electric, autonomous systems that offer smart, safe, and sustainable solutions for the mining industry.

By combining CATL’s cutting-edge battery technology with EACON’s expertise in autonomy, the partnership aims to address the mining industry’s biggest challenges: reducing environmental impact, improving safety, and boosting operational efficiency. Together, the two companies plan to scale autonomous electric haulage solutions across mining sites worldwide.

A new era for mining haulage

The alliance will integrate CATL’s advanced batteries with EACON’s autonomous technology to deliver a more sustainable and efficient method for hauling materials in even the harshest mining conditions.

“This partnership represents a major step forward. By combining our autonomous driving expertise with CATL’s leadership in energy solutions, we’re creating a smarter, greener future for mining haulage,” EACON chief executive officer Wason Lan said.

Key areas of focus:

1. Battery innovation

EACON and CATL will develop advanced batteries designed for extreme mining conditions, ensuring electric autonomous haulage trucks can operate effectively in high altitudes, freezing temperatures and rugged terrains.

2. Model mining projects

The companies will design and implement autonomous haulage systems for open-pit mines, creating safe, scalable and replicable models that can be adopted globally.

3. Global expansion

After successful trials in China, the partnership will expand its solutions to global mining markets, helping set new standards for green mining worldwide.

Changing the future of mining haulage

As of September 2025, more than 2000 electric autonomous mining trucks from both parties are in operation, having covered over 65 million kilometers.

The technology has been successfully deployed across various mining sectors, including coal, copper, and limestone and is set for further global expansion.

Looking ahead, CATL and EACON will further deepen their collaboration across key areas; capital, technology, market, and ecosystem, leveraging their combined expertise to usher in a new era of mining operations driven by green energy and intelligent automation.