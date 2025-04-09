Caterpillar’s major step in autonomous haulage technology

Image: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (Cat) has released its new Cat 775 off-highway truck at bauma Munich 2025, marking a major step forward in autonomous-ready haulage technology.

Cat’s off-highway truck line is a first next generation design, with a 65-tonne payload hauler built with full autonomy in mind.

“The design of the next gen 775 represents a significant leap forward in off-highway truck technology, offering unmatched power, efficiency and safety features,” Cat president of construction industries Tony Fassino said.

“Visitors at bauma will see our full range of technology offerings, from remote control to semi-autonomous to the future of autonomous machines in construction.”

Cat is leveraging its autonomous hauling system, also known as AHS, Cat MineStar Command for hauling, which is already being used at mine sites across the globe.

Now, the company is refining this system to suit smaller-scale quarry operations.

“We are using the lessons learned from working with our US-based customer, Luck Stone, where we have MineStar Command for hauling installed on four Cat 777 trucks,” Cat resource industries group president Denise Johnson said.

“The shift to the aggregate industry, where we are automating fewer trucks that don’t haul material 24 hours a day, is helping transform our technology and processes to manage smaller operations.”

While the Cat 775’s autonomous capabilities are still under development, the truck is set to be introduced commercially in 2026.

Beyond autonomy, the model also features a new frame design, enhanced suspension and refined serviceability.

“Compared to previous models, our next generation 775 off-highway truck features an industry-first frame design that reduces empty weight, delivering the potential for larger payloads and lower fuel burn,” Cat senior engineer and team lead for the Cat 775 David Holthaus said.

“Plus, its 10 per cent more body volume and improved turning radius helps to boost productivity and performance.”

The truck’s enhanced cab includes 360-degree surround cameras, radar-based Cat Detect technology, and upgraded operator comforts such as a deluxe seat and automatic climate control.

Serviceability is also improved, with ground-level access, remote diagnostics and extended filter intervals helping to increase uptime.

The new Cat 775 represents a bold step toward the future of mining and quarry operations, setting the stage for the next era of connected, autonomous haulage.