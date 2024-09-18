Caterpillar unveils ‘groundbreaking’ energy management system

Image: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has introduced an innovative solution designed to address a major challenge in the mining industry’s shift to renewable energy: energy management.

The new Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer (DET) system allows for energy transfer to both diesel-electric and battery-electric mining trucks, increasing operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

The fully Caterpillar-developed Cat DET system not only supports the transfer of energy while trucks are in operation but also enhances performance by charging machine batteries during use.

This capability allows for increased speed on grade, providing significant operational improvements and contributing to long-term sustainability goals.

“We believe Cat DET provides a technological leap for the mining industry,” Caterpillar resource industries group president Denise Johnson said.

“Our team of innovators designed this system to provide immediate benefit to miners who want to lower their operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions today while also creating flexibility for the future.”

The Cat DET system is made up of several integrated components, including a power module, an electrified rail system, and a machine system.

This customisable rail system is adaptable to various mine layouts, including curved haul roads, and can be easily moved or expanded to maximise mine site coverage.

The system’s flexibility extends to compatibility with different truck models, allowing for installation on either side of the truck.

It also integrates with Caterpillar’s MineStar Command for hauling, combining electrification and automation technologies to optimise site operations.

“We believe mine sites will benefit from enhanced efficiency with the integration of electrification and automation,” Caterpillar senior vice president Marc Cameron said.

“When combined, these technologies will help miners achieve production targets while simultaneously managing energy demands.”

The Cat DET system will be showcased at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas from September 24–26.

