Caterpillar rolls out 2025 excavator upgrades

Caterpillar has updated its Cat hydraulic excavator line, aimed at boosting efficiency and operator productivity across small, medium and large machines.

The latest models include enhancements to Cat Grade technologies, a redesigned user interface and the Advanced Payload system for track excavators.

Updates apply to excavators, material handlers, wheeled excavators and forestry units.

Cat Grade with Advanced 2D is now integrated into standard Grade with 2D, delivering real-time guidance for vertical and horizontal control, allowing operators to achieve accurate cuts and fills without relying on ground stakes.

“Our 2D grading technology provides easy adjustments to target depth and slope using joystick commands, the touchscreen interface, or a jog dial,” Caterpillar senior global product consultant excavation Jason Ho said.

“It displays target grade with visual guidance plus height and depth.”

The integrated components are protected from damage and the system works with multiple bucket types including digging, grading and tilting.

Customers using Cat Payload can now upgrade to Advanced Payload for features such as custom tags, daily totals and electronic ticketing. When used with VisionLink, Advanced Payload supports remote job-site and asset analysis.

“While Cat Payload helps operators to accurately hit load targets and avoid underloading, overloading or misloading materials, customers with track excavators can upgrade the system to Advanced Payload for expanded capabilities,” Ho said.

Grade with 3D is now a factory-installed option for track and wheeled excavators, including pre-installed hardware, streamlining future upgrades.

The updated user interface offers faster machine setup and allows operators to switch between tools and modes with ease.

Payload modes also support truck loading and stockpile tracking, with simplified work tool setup and reduced calibration time.

