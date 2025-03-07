Caterpillar extends its reach

Image: Catepillar

Caterpillar has unveiled its Cat 395 long reach excavator (LRE), the latest long-reach excavator built for high-performance dredging, ditch cleaning and canal maintenance.

With a maximum digging depth of nearly 22m and ground-level reach of up to 28m, Caterpillar says the 395 LRE is firmly in the “super long reach” category, combining a powerful stick and boom configuration with substantial digging force.

“Available as a kit, which can be retrofitted to any 395 model, the 395 LRE option provides operators with a boost to the capabilities and reach of a ‘standard’ 395, bringing its power, speed and fuel efficiency to bear on a whole new range of excavation applications,” Catepillar senior product and Sales consultant Vincent Migeotte said.

“Fully integrated with the standard machine, the 395 LRE kit creates a highly specialised machine that takes in its stride all the challenges of working at distance.”

The aftermarket kit includes an 11.8m stick, a 15.5m boom, and a CV linkage tailored to the new configuration.

The boom cylinders form part of the kit, and buckets can be specifically designed to offer a capacity for up to 2m³, depending on the density.

Recognising its underwater excavation applications, Caterpillar has waterproofed the sensor boxes, ensuring compatibility with the full suite of next-generation technologies, including the Cat payload management system, Cat 2D grade control system, and Cat 2D E-fence.

The Cat 2D E-fence enhances operator confidence by defining safe work zones, protecting the machine from damage, and improving site safety.

“The kit also underlines Caterpillar’s commitment to productive, safe worksites, with additional handrails making for safer access and egress, while as-standard rear and side view cameras can be supplemented by a 360-degree option for maximum visibility,” Migeotte said.

“As well as safety, the addition of the kit preserves all the characteristics of the standard 395, but with added versatility and performance.

“With the Cat 395 LRE, operators benefit from the same low costs of ownership, low fuel consumption and low maintenance, offering the same attractive return on investment that has become synonymous with any Cat machine.”

The undercarriage upgrade includes a 1.33m car body extension, increasing stability, an extra 85mm of ground clearance, and a 24cm boost to cab height, improving all-round visibility.

Caterpillar has also increased the counterweight mass by nearly 40 per cent to 21.5 metric tonnes, without affecting the machine’s tail ratio.