Caterpillar connects GET with third-party brands

Caterpillar has upgraded its portfolio of ground engaging tools (GET), making them interchangeable across a wide range of third-party buckets.
Under the Cat Fleet Bucket Program, a new or rebuilt bucket, whether from Cat or another brand, can now be equipped with Cat GET, including options for blades, teeth, sidecutters and more.
The tools are available in multiple designs to meet the needs of specific applications.
Cat global fleet bucket program manager Atif Hassan said the program was an acknowledgement that some customers have their bucket needs served locally by third-party manufacturers.
“Our program is about Caterpillar meeting ground engaging tool needs of the customer through their preferred channel,” he said.
“When a bucket is rebuilt or replaced, customers will continue to benefit from the same Cat ground engaging tool that comes pre-fitted on Cat buckets purchased with a new Cat machine, even if the replacement bucket is not from Caterpillar.
“Plus, the tool is backed by a Cat limited warranty and receives unparalleled parts availability through the global Cat dealer network.”
The program is available to meet a wide range of machine bucket needs, including those for compact, wheeled and backhoe loaders, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels and rope shovels.
Caterpillar works with hundreds of bucket manufacturers globally to offer options to fit their customised bucket designs. This enables customers with mixed fleets to standardise Cat ground engaging tools to help increase wear life and decrease downtime.
