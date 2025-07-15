Caterpillar connects GET with third-party brands

Image: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has upgraded its portfolio of ground engaging tools (GET), making them interchangeable across a wide range of third-party buckets.

Under the Cat Fleet Bucket Program, a new or rebuilt bucket, whether from Cat or another brand, can now be equipped with Cat GET, including options for blades, teeth, sidecutters and more.

The tools are available in multiple designs to meet the needs of specific applications.

Cat global fleet bucket program manager Atif Hassan said the program was an acknowledgement that some customers have their bucket needs served locally by third-party manufacturers.

“Our program is about Caterpillar meeting ground engaging tool needs of the customer through their preferred channel,” he said.