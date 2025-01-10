Caterpillar celebrates 100 years

Image: Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar celebrated its 100th anniversary this week, with Cat leaders and employees gathering at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Cat officially turns 100 on April 15, marking a century of customer-focused innovation and industry-leading transformation.

In 1925, the Holt Manufacturing Company and the C.L. Best Tractor Co. combined, forming what was then known as the Caterpillar Tractor Co.

Starting out with its first tracked tractor, Caterpillar today powers the world with autonomous construction, mining equipment and engines.

“Our success over the last 100 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our customers and the support of our dealers and business partners,” Caterpillar chair and chief executive officer Jim Umpleby said.

“I am proud to lead such a strong team, and I’m confident Caterpillar will continue to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world over the next 100 years.”

To celebrate the company’s first 100 years, and begin its journey into the next century, festivities were held in Sanford, North Carolina and Peoria, Illinois, while leaders and employees gathered at Cat’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

The Centennial World Tour sees the company embark on a journey to showcase their facilities around the world, providing an interactive and immersive experience for employees and visitors.

The World Tour will stop by Wheels at Wanaka in New Zealand in April – the fourth and final instalment of the vintage fair.