Cat takes the D8 dozer to the next level

Caterpillar has upgraded its Cat D8 dozer to include an array of benefits designed to enhance productivity and efficiency and withstand tough mining conditions.

Fit with next-generation technology, the new Cat D8 dozer provides operators with swift and more accurate results from the field, as well as increased horsepower to complete mining activities such as dozing, ripping and grading.

The machine is fit with a redesigned cab that offers more space and a wide air suspension seat with multiple adjustment options. The cab can also be removed in about 30 minutes to allow faster machine servicing.

“Featuring an integrated rollover protective structure, the next generation cab provides 17 per cent improved visibility than the previous design,” Caterpillar said.

“The 254mm touchscreen main display has built-in key features assistance to give operators an overview of the machine, technologies and helpful tips. When the machine is in reverse, the standard high-definition rearview camera feed shows prominently in the display.”

The D8 dozer can be remotely operated, removing the operator from hazardous environments and enhancing safety.

“Featuring an external connector for efficient dealer installation of a plug-and-play, roof-mounted remote-control unit, the new D8 dozer ships from the factory remote control ready,” Caterpillar said.

“With no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight (Cat) Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 400m for optimum operator visibility.”

Troubleshooting is also made easier thanks to Cat dealers having the ability to perform dozer diagnostic testing on the machine remotely.

The D8 dozer features customisable dashboards that streamline fleet management. The dashboards provide operators with information such as dozer hours, kilometres, location with mapping, idle time, carbon emissions, asset status and operation, and fuel utilisation.

Operators can also add Cat Assist features such as the attachment reader option, which helps achieve smoother grades with fewer passes by coordinating machine and blade movement to attain flat surfaces.

“Assist technology features minimise operator input, boosting productivity for less experienced operators and decreasing effort and fatigue for everyone, while delivering quicker and more precise outcomes,” Caterpillar said.

The next-generation Cat D8 dozer is an illustration of Caterpillar’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

