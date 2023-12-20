CAT demonstrates first battery electric underground mining truck

Image: Parilov/Adobe Stock

Newmont has been treated to a demonstration of Caterpillar’s (CAT) first battery electric prototype underground mining truck.

The new prototype expands on CAT’s battery electric and semi-autonomous technology for underground mining applications. Newmont has supported CAT throughout the development.

“This milestone is a reflection of the partnership between our teams at Newmont and Caterpillar, showcasing the impact of strong collaboration in the mining industry,” Newmont executive vice president Rob Atkinson said.

“Achieving this milestone together, combining capabilities and shared values, is a testament to the strength of our strategic alliance.”

CAT resource industries group president Denise Johnson echoed this statement.

This is a milestone for the entire Caterpillar team as we work closer than ever with Newmont to provide more sustainable choices for the underground mining industry,” Johnson said.

Also demonstrated on the day was CAT’s growing autonomy and automation capabilities to address key safety challenges.

Autonomous machines can help to prevent accidents by removing operators from potentially hazardous sites, increasing visibility for mine site coordinators and enabling more consistent operations for all machines.

“We are building on our foundation of industry-leading autonomous solutions for surface operations, along with our deep experience in underground technology, to provide significant improvement in both productivity and safety for underground mining customers,” Johnson said.

