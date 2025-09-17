Carmichael mine research springs onto the world stage

Image: Cameron Laird (www.cameronlaird.com)

The world’s leading water scientists have heard how research at Bravus Mining and Resources’ Carmichael mine is advancing knowledge of how groundwater springs and plant communities interact.

The five research papers undertaken for Bravus Mining and Resources by Eco Logical Australia in collaboration with Essence Environmental, BAAM Ecology, Water Mark Eco, EMM Consulting, and Griffith University, were presented at the 2025 International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH) Congress in Melbourne this week.

The research focused on the Doongmabulla Springs Complex in central Queensland, which is a grouping of individual groundwater springs that naturally discharge water from the Great Artesian Basin.

The boundary of the complex lies more than 11km away from Bravus Mining and Resources’ Carmichael mine.

Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said the research reflected the breadth and depth of the scientific expertise behind responsible mining at the Carmichael mine.

“We’re proud to be contributing to the global conversation on groundwater science and sustainability,” Crowe said.

“This research offers new insights into spring typology, aquifer behaviour, ecological resilience, and species conservation.

“It strengthens our already world-class groundwater monitoring framework, and it will help us continue to make informed decisions that ensure we are mining responsibly.

“The fact the Doongmabulla springs are subject to this level of scientific study can give Queenslanders confidence that the springs are not at risk from any of the mining we are doing now, or any of the mining we are authorised do in the future.”

Among the research papers’ findings and outcomes was a new modelling tool that helps to predict and manage ecological risks linked to groundwater pressure changes, and a second model to inform targeted conservation strategies for groundwater-dependent plants.

The studies also confirmed the vulnerable waxy cabbage palm’s reliance on groundwater and uncovered previously undocumented springs.

Eco Logical Australia principal hydrogeologist Anne Gibson said the research set a new benchmark for how complex groundwater-dependent ecosystems should be studied and managed.

“The work we have done highlights the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration and adaptive management in understanding and mitigating impacts,” Gibson said.

“By taking a multiple lines of evidence approach that combines field and remotely sensed data, modelling, and expert knowledge, we can protect Great Artesian Basin springs.

“Continued investment in multidisciplinary science and adaptive management will be crucial for maintaining the health of these ecosystems.”

The IAH Congress is one of the world’s leading forums for groundwater science and brings researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders together each year to share knowledge and advance sustainable water management.

