CAPS strikes key partnership with Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi MGS Generator Series. Image: CAPS Australia

In a strategic move that reinforces its commitment to excellence, CAPS Australia announced its recent collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia (MHIES-A) as the official Australian distributor for the Mitsubishi MGS Generator Series.

The partnership was solidified during an official signing ceremony held at CAPS Australia’s headquarters in Perth, where representatives from MHIES-A were given a tour of the in-house engineering facilities. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for CAPS, a testament to its standing as a respected industry player.

Renowned for reliability, efficiency, and robust performance, the Mitsubishi Generator Series provides power solutions across diverse industries and applications.

At the core of its excellence are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries diesel engines, meticulously crafted in Japan to deliver outstanding performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions, reflecting a balanced blend of cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

The MGS-R Series, ranging from 455 to 3025 kilovolt-amperes (kVA), emerges as an indispensable component in powering mission-critical systems for mining operations, data centres, and essential infrastructure.

Compliant with ISO8528 G3 transient performance standards, it holds certifications such as Data Centre Tier III/Tier IV from the Uptime Institute, along with ANSI/TIA-942 ratings ranging from Rated 1 to Rated 4.

This series is engineered with quick-start ability within 10 seconds and 100 per cent one-step load capability, demonstrating its reliability in demanding situations. Moreover, the MGS-R Series adheres to seismic design codes, ensuring approval for use in seismic applications.

What sets the Mitsubishi Generator Series apart is its commitment to environmental responsibility. All MGS-R products are hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) compatible, reducing the overall environmental impact and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

CAPS Australia, now the official Australian distributor for the Mitsubishi Generator Series, is poised to deliver top-tier power solutions through this collaboration with MHIES-A.

This partnership underscores CAPS’s dedication to providing innovative and reliable power solutions to the Australian market.

