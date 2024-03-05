CAPS mine-spec compressor skid package

Image: CAPS

Hundreds of engineered skid packages have been designed and built by CAPS for customers in Australia and 38 other countries, each fully customised to the client’s needs.

For those looking to hire for more flexibility, CAPS also offers as standard the mine spec MM160KT Miners Pack.

Assembled in-house at CAPS’ Perth manufacturing and assembly plant, each package includes an Ingersoll Rand compressor modified to comply with typical mine regulations, a 3400L air receiver, and a power supply operating at either 415V or 1000V.

Mounted to a durable skid frame with a heavy-duty roof, every Miner’s Pack allows for easy transport and equipment protection ensuring continuity of production on-site.

Australian owned and operated, CAPS has had mining at its core for more than 44 years offering some of the best in compressed air and power generation, with custom engineered solutions built for any environment.

This product showcase appeared in the March 2024 issue of Australian Mining.