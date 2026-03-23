CAPS is bringing global power for local solutions

CAPS’ nitrogen generator range is engineered to match specific operational requirements. Image: CAPS Australia.

CAPS Australia utilises global technologies and knowledge to provide local solutions for underground mining maintenance.

In the world of underground mining, asset maintenance is inseparable from safety and productivity. Every system operating below the surface must perform reliably, often in harsh and unforgiving conditions, to ensure operational continuity and, critically, safe working environments.

In making these operations safe for workers, CAPS Australia has been delivering solutions such as compressed air, gas generation and power solutions to the Australian mining industry for more than 45 years.

With a national footprint spanning 10 branches and deep experience across resource and heavy industrial sectors, CAPS specialises in designing, supplying and supporting equipment engineered for demanding operating environments.

“CAPS supports customers across Australia with solutions to address their specific needs,” CAPS Australia operations director Paul Goodwin told Australian Mining. “From some of the hottest surface mining environs on the planet to the challenges of moisture, humidity and space in underground mines, CAPS has equipment that is delivering solutions for customers.”

Part of the global Ingersoll Rand group since 2024, CAPS combines global technology with local service capability, providing mining operations with reliable, fit-for-purpose systems supported throughout their full operational life.

“This means CAPS’ delivery of air and power solutions is now underpinned by the financial strength of one of the world’s leading companies, delivering project security and ensuring customers get quality products with proven reliability, where and when they are needed,” Goodwin said.

Nitrogen generation has become an essential tool among the technologies supporting outcomes of maintaining safe mining operations. Backed by structured maintenance programs such as CAPS Care, mining operations can better protect their people, their equipment and their production targets.

As an inert gas, nitrogen is commonly used to displace oxygen in sealed or high-risk areas, reducing the potential for combustion and helping control hazardous environments. This ability makes nitrogen generation a key contributor to underground safety management and risk mitigation strategies.

“One of the key aspects to CAPS’ nitrogen-generation solutions is the dependable delivery of at-scale volumes of gas to support operations,” Goodwin said. “By using freely available air with energy-efficient equipment, mining companies can reduce costs and risk by eliminating the need for traditional nitrogen shipments and storage.

With nitrogen purity ranges from 95–99.9995 per cent, and capacities extending from smaller applications through to high-demand underground environments, CAPS’ nitrogen generator range is engineered to match specific operational requirements.

“A nitrogen-generation plant is a smart investment,” Goodwin said.

Beyond safety, nitrogen generation directly supports operational continuity. Traditional ‘by-the-bottle’ nitrogen supply models can introduce logistical challenges, fluctuating costs and the risk of supply interruptions. In contrast, on-site nitrogen generation offers long-term price stability and greater control over gas availability.

For underground mining operations where downtime carries significant cost and safety implications, the ability to generate nitrogen as required enhances resilience.

CAPS Australia works to engineer high-efficiency nitrogen generator systems that align precisely with usage demands, often delivering a return on investment in as little as two years.

CAPS Care enhances the value of compressed air assets by ensuring they are maintained proactively throughout their operational life. The program includes ongoing warranty coverage, genuine parts supply and service plans that support consistent performance and long-term reliability. Scheduled maintenance, combined with predictive analytics, helps to identify potential issues before they escalate into failures.

The four CAPS Care program options – packaged care, planned care, parts care and performance care – allow mining operations to choose the level of support that best suits internal capabilities and risk profile.

From total extended warranty coverage and scheduled maintenance to access to genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts or advanced performance diagnostics, CAPS Care helps to maximise output while knowing critical assets are protected.

Supported by local service teams across its branches nationwide, CAPS delivers global solutions tailored to Australian conditions. In underground mining, where safe environments and operational continuity depend on reliable systems, structured asset care across compressed air, gas generation and power solutions help to ensure productivity and long-term performance.

This feature appeared in the March issue of Australian Mining magazine.