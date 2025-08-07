CAPS: Backed by homegrown service

CAPS Australia tailors its air compressors to meet specific needs of mining operations. Image: CAPS Australia

CAPS Australia is a leading provider of compressed air and power solutions, designed with rigorous mining conditions in mind.

From exploration to mineral processing, air compression plays is key throughout the entire mining value chain.

Utilised in the operation of power drill rigs, equipment, tooling and other applications, appropriate air compressors form a vital part of mining activities, including blasting operations and maintenance. This is where CAPS Australia can help.

Local experience

Founded in the country’s mining capital of Western Australia, CAPS has more than 45 years’ experience in helping industries reduce downtime, improve safety and enhance overall operational efficiency. Its product range includes brands like Ingersoll Rand, AIRMAN, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sauer, Pedro Gil, Bollfilter, Next Turbo Technologies and Oxywise.

With such a broad range of offerings, CAPS customers gain full access to rotary screw and centrifugal air compressors, portable diesel air compressors, power generators, industrial filtration solutions, air blowers, gas generators (oxygen and nitrogen), and air treatment equipment, including custom-built heavily engineered vessels.

CAPS utilises its expertise and global partners to deliver solutions in tight timeframes, tailored to operating requirements and customer specifications. The company collaborates with customers to design and deliver complex project packages that involve end-to-end design engineering, supply, installation and commissioning.

This is overseen by CAPS’ in-house engineering team and uses the company’s testing facility, operating under an ISO9001:2015 quality assurance system.

CAPS can also, where possible, integrate new technology into existing installations, enhancing the operational performance and life of equipment and infrastructure.

And this is delivered via CAPS’ network of 10 Australian branches and a workforce of more than 200 employees.

With branches in locations such as Mackay, Newcastle, Kalgoorlie and Perth, CAPS is equipped to provide expert advice, quality service and support, as well as spare parts and accessories to mining operations. Further bolstering this capability is CAPS’ 24–7 maintenance and emergency breakdown services, carried out by a team of service technicians across the country.

By being represented across the entire Australian footprint, the company works within the same time zones as its customers and is on hand to support them whenever needed.

CAPS technicians are continuously expanding and growing their knowledge and practical skills, working to ensure operations run smoothly and reliably in always-evolving industries.

Reduced operating costs are also front of mind, with CAPS’ factory-authorised programs including routine inspections, condition monitoring and the use of specialised diagnostic equipment to predict breakdowns before they take place.

On top of its 24–7 maintenance and breakdowns services, CAPS Care provides customers with ongoing warranty, service plans and parts supply to manage asset efficiency. CAPS Care consists of four programs that have been created to support varied operations:

Packaged care

This program focuses on maximising operations through scheduled maintenance and predictive analytics while users know their equipment is covered with total extended warranty coverage.

Planned care

This program provides predictable maintenance and diagnostics, and detects early problems alongside extended air-end warranty for new Ingersoll Rand equipment.

Parts care

If users have the service capability but require regular access to genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, Parts care can be set up as either automated shipments or a reminder plan.

Performance care

This provides predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and access to CAPS Insights for early problem detection.

Ingersoll Rand

Having supplied Ingersoll Rand equipment since its inception in 1980, CAPS has just celebrated its first anniversary as wholly-owned part of the industry leading global company.

CAPS is a one-stop location for all Ingersoll Rand air-compressor products and spare parts, plus its selection of heavy-duty air tools and drills.

Also part of the Ingersoll Rand family is Ecoplant, a machine learning monitoring and control system designed to unlock annual operational savings by enriching a compressed air system’s performance.

Ecoplant helps reduce downtime and increase energy efficiency by delivering actionable real-time insights on a cloud-based system monitoring and dynamic controls.

Fitted with a customisable, user-friendly dashboard, Ecoplant provides predictive maintenance insights and instant alerts for potential system failures, allowing users to enhance decision-making around maintenance and operations.

As production demands waver, Ecoplant adjusts its system controls to maintain peak efficiency and respond swiftly to changes with no manual intervention required.

And unlike traditional static systems, Ecoplant doesn’t need upfront capital investment to get started. All necessary hardware is included in the user’s monthly subscription, removing the need for installation or maintenance fees and allowing sites to save costs.

Another key feature of Ecoplant is the fact it’s compatible with all OEM compressed air technologies. This flexibility means it can be integrated easily into existing set-ups, regardless of the brand.

Built with open architecture, Ecoplant can also be implemented with new technologies as they emerge, removing the need to start afresh and allowing users to stay on top of production.

Packing to go underground

Assembled in-house at its Perth manufacturing facility, CAPS offers equipment configured especially for underground operations, designed to comply with industry regulations.

An example of this is the MM160KT Miners Pack, comprising an M160 compressor, mounted on a miner’s pack skid and frame, with outdoor modifications, a high-dust filter, an incoming power isolator, marine windows and a 3400L wet air receiver, it also has an automatic detection fire-suppression system.

The Ingersoll Rand M Series M160 is a single-stage rotary screw air compressor designed to deliver a capacity of 918 cubic feet per minute at a maximum working pressure of 8.5barG and 160kw nominal motor rating.

Key features of the M160 compressor include its motor, which operates at peak efficiency under full-load conditions to help ensure maximum energy savings, and its airend requires minimal maintenance.

Like all of CAPS’ offerings, the M160 is tailored to meet the needs of specific mining operations and conditions.

Mounted to a durable skid frame with a heavy-duty roof, the Miners Pack allows for easy mobility and equipment protection ensuring continuity of production on-site.

CAPS also provides turnkey rental solutions, offering short- and long-term rental of compressors and generators across Australia.

Backed by decades of experience, CAPS is entrusted to deliver reliable air compressor and power generation solutions to the mining industry, with global technology suited to Australian conditions, and support and service provided locally.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.